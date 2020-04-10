On Feb. 16, 1887, then-President Grover Cleveland (usually only noted in history as the one U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms in office) vetoed a bill about seeds.
It seems that in that long-ago time, farmers in Texas were dealing with a massive drought. Their crops were dying in the fields and they faced economic ruin. Congress stepped up with a very small bill, authorizing some $10,000 to buy seeds for the farmers of Texas, to help them get a crop in the ground, food on America’s tables, and some financial security rather than despair. The bill enjoyed reasonably widespread support and was sent down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, where the president promptly vetoed it.
Cleveland was a Democrat, although one must admit what made a person a Democrat or a Republican has varied over the years. And Cleveland had nothing personally against the farmers of Texas. And the bill was tiny in scope. Yet, Cleveland rejected it, and the farmers got no seeds.
Cut to August 1893, and Cleveland awakes to learn that a massive hurricane had slammed into New York City, soon followed by similar storms hitting in Georgia and South Carolina. Thousands were killed by the 15 hurricanes that hit the U.S. during Cleveland’s terms in office (Obama, by comparison saw only three during his eight years in office). Yet, Cleveland did nothing. He vetoed any relief efforts. Heck, he vetoed hundreds of private pension bills for Civil War soldiers, in addition to the aforementioned seeds. I suspect he offered thoughts and prayers, but nothing tangible.
Was Grover Cleveland a monster? Was he an uncaring sociopath? No, he was a man who felt his powers were limited to those expressly listed in the Constitution.
Today’s political landscape is far different from the one faced by old Grover. While some today assert that they too are such “strict constructionists,” few would argue that the U.S. Air Force is unconstitutional, because Article II, Section II lists only the Army and the Navy. Today, even the most conservative among us accept that the roles of the federal, state, and local governments have evolved over time. My grandfather, an Iowa farmer and a liberal in that day, would have been shocked in 1910 if a county health official had shown up on the farm demanding to inspect his chicken coop. Today, strong Republican farmers routinely accept, say, having their milk checked for purity without batting an eye. Times change and people with them.
Which, of course, brings us to this really irritating virus.
Think back just a few months ago and recall the GOP echo chamber jousting at the windmill of “socialism” again and again. Socialism will be the end of us, they cried, and we must limit the government before it makes socialists of us all. Now, add in a virus, and the Republican Senate, sitting sullenly on a stack of over 400 House-passed bills, suddenly lurched into action to pass a massive money giveaway, a gesture of largess unmatched in American history. President Trump signed it and has since announced there may be even more money to pass out soon. And in this time of national crisis, most folks are accepting this government handout, this socialistic benefit, as reasonable and necessary. In addition, nearly every governor around the nation has issued travel restrictions that fundamentally limit our liberty to move about as we please. Personally, I agree with these rules, but I suspect Grover would not.
Our response to national catastrophes has profoundly changed, thank goodness. And as should be the case in such situations, many leaders are putting partisanship on hold, or at least a little bit aside, as we navigate these new and choppy waters. Colorado, happily, has two good examples of this type of enlightened leadership in Governor Polis and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. Polis made the difficult call issue a stay-at-home order, now extended, and Suthers (a Republican with a strong track record as a conservative) announced he was “fully supportive” of Polis’ order.
Around the country we’ve seen a handful of Republican governors, as well as some mayors, keep their fingers firmly in their ears, denying the importance of social distancing, But partisanship has mostly vanished, or at least has become more ephemeral, during this crisis and that’s a good thing, and a good commentary on state and local governance, especially here in Colorado.
Clearly, I’m not talking about President Trump here. His responses are well documented and shameful. But for those of us in the Centennial State, we can rest a bit easier knowing that grownups, for the most part, are running things and making the tough calls.
Would a 21st century Grover Cleveland refuse federal aid during the current crisis? Hard to say. Most likely he would have evolved, as I’d hoped President Trump would. Let’s just hope that in addition to everything else, Texas doesn’t need any new seeds.
Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.