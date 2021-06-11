One of the disadvantages of being a former military cop is that whenever I’m driving, I can’t help but notice people who have out-of-date license plate tags, who make turns without signaling, and other such violations. I mumble, “I’d ticket that…” as I muse about writing up tickets for the deserving.
A similar, but less logical thing, happens when I read about politics. Having taught American government, the Constitution, and politics in general for many years at the U.S. Air Force Academy, I can’t help but tend to think about what I read in current politics in terms of how such events would fit into a lesson plan. May I see by a show of hands how many people would like to listen to yet another of my political science lectures? (Ed: you do realize they can’t actually see you, right?).
My professorial juices were flowing again this morning as I read one of my favorite sections of Colorado Politics, the D.C. Doings column, which briefly highlights the ongoing activities of the folks we here in Colorado have sent to Washington to work as elected officials. And a recent column highlighted what I have often seen and have previously mentioned, those quietly working hard for us in the hallways of power and those that are perhaps spending more time looking for press attention than they spent on their day job of representation. So, I’ll say nice things about a few Democrats and Republicans, but (spoiler alert) the GOPers are not from around here…
We learned in DC Doings of Sen. John Hickenlooper, who demonstrated the value of sending someone to Washington with real governance experience in his hip pocket. Traditionally, “freshmen” senators don’t get much done and are expected to be quiet and to learn the ropes. Having previously learned lots of those ropes as a two-term governor, businessman, and mayor, Hickenlooper is already proving an effective legislator, knot-wise (Ed: it is possible you are pushing the “rope and knot” analogy too far).
Hickenlooper recently visited three different Colorado businesses, accompanied by the head of the Small Business Administration (which is no small thing), to draw attention to the $300 million-plus in new funds Hick was instrumental in getting approved for small businesses. As anyone running a small business knows, the pandemic has been disastrous for commerce at all levels, but especially at the local level. Hick’s bill will aid lots of folks in Colorado restaurants, bars, breweries, and food trucks. So, Hick is trying to draw attention about the new program so that eligible small business folks will learn about this new help on the way.
My old boss, Sen. Michael Bennet, also got a bit of media attention recently by being — wait for it — truly bipartisan. Bennet introduced a bill, along with Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo, to allow the government to cover certain cancer diagnostic procedures for people enrolled in Medicare. This is an important step forward and will very likely save lives. Having lost my late first wife to cancer, I cannot overstate how important it is to battle that vile illness as early as possible, and Bennet’s bill will help that happen.
Bennet also, with GOPer from Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, introduced a bill that will let Americans facing a true emergency have access to their retirement funds without penalty. Lots of people are only a single medical emergency away from economic ruin. A study showed that fully two-thirds of bankruptcies are tied to a medical crisis, where good people find they do not have the insurance they need and face economic devastation due to a trip to the ER or a hospitalization. Bennet is working hard to make such personal disasters far less common.
And what does DC Doings note our GOP reps have been up to?
Well, U.S. Rep. Ken Buck is upset. Not apparently about things like small business initiatives and cancer tests. No, Buck is reportedly quite upset at — wait for it — Facebook!
It seems Facebook’s review panel, whatever that is, has decided to continue the ban on former president Donald Trump. Trump, who continues to spread a remarkable abbondanza of obfuscation and a cascade of lies regarding his defeat (he lost, we checked). Trump apparently feels the victim when a private business (Facebook is most certainly not a governmental agency) decided to run their business the way they wanted, which in Trump’s case is more “lie-free.”
Buck is outraged that this corporation would have the audacity to shun the guy who — at the very least in part — set off an insurrection after demanding that his own vice president seize power and overturn the election results in several states. Remember please that cops died and 140 cops were injured, including loss of eyes and fingers, all because Trump yelled lies so patently false that dozens of his own appointed judges denied him any relief, as they say in legal circles.
Now, I’m not saying that Buck isn’t also doing some of the people’s work between bursts of outrage, but the contrast between Team Bennet/Hick and Mr. Buck seems rather dramatic.
And that’s a pity, for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.