As I type these words on a sunny Wednesday morning in Colorado, I note that the stock market is rallying, with the Dow up over 600 points. This on the same day as the it was announced that the economy shrank at a 4.8% rate, the worst performance since the Great Recession back in 2008. We’ve lost over 30 million jobs since the outbreak began, and unemployment is likely actually north of 20%, and again, the markets are up?
If you needed further proof of my earlier assertion that the stock market was a casino for millionaires and billionaires, there it is — the markets don’t really seem to care about workers nor small investors. It’s all a heartless enterprise, even as it remains a vital component of the overall economy.
Which, of course, brings me to Greeley.
I like Greeley, and I sent one of my kids and lots of tuition money to the very good university located there. I have done my Hamilton show (cough…hamiltonlives.com…cough) for the nice folks up there several times. And so, I am concerned when I read that President Trump intends to somehow order meat packing plants to reopen, regardless of coronavirus testing status.
I think reasonable people can agree that our current pandemic still requires certain people to continue working at their jobs, because those jobs are truly vital, regardless of the virus. We know that firefighters and police officers must keep punching the clock, as must pharmacists, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, grocery store clerks and stockers, and more. And we as a nation, state, and community are grateful to these wonderful folks for doing what they do every day.
But you know what is not really vital?
Baloney.
Over 6,000 people work at just one meat packing facility in Greeley. That site has seen over 100 confirmed cases of the virus, and JBS wisely shut down that plant on April 9 for cleaning and is now trying to carefully reopen. Such factories have significant challenges in creating safe social distancing, among other problems, and it appears that JBS and the others here in Colorado are working toward the safest way to reopen fully.
Enter Donald Trump.
Earlier this week, Trump issued an executive order to meat processing plants to stay open, even as workers are still getting sick from coronavirus. Trump used the Defense Production Act to declare such facilities as vital to national security and as critical infrastructure so that the nation will not run out of chicken, pork, and, well, baloney.
Nationally, an estimated 6,500 plant workers are currently ill, with at least 20 having died of the virus at the roughly 20 major meat processing facilities. Now, we can have a reasoned and thoughtful discussion over whether Trump overstepped his authority with this order. And I’d imagine that if a President Hillary had issued such a command, the outrage from the right would be deafening. But my heart goes out to the workers in Greeley and other such plants in Colorado, as they may well be faced with a horrible choice.
Apparently, if I am a worker in a meat plant, and I am ordered back to work, even if I don’t think it is safe to do so, I must choose between going to work in a possibly unsafe environment, or quitting. And if I quit that job, I will likely find myself ineligible for unemployment benefits, because I was not fired or laid off, but rather made a “voluntary” departure from employment.
Prior to coronavirus arriving in the U.S., a remarkably large percentage of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, with little or no savings. A recent Forbes story reported that something north of 50% of Americans found themselves in this category, with that number perhaps as high as 75%. I count myself as very fortunate to have a government pension, based on my 25 years of active military service, but far too many in our state and our nation found themselves only a week or two away from financial devastation. Enter coronavirus, and things get much worse, and any decision to leave a job or to stay in a dangerous situation becomes far more difficult.
Colorado breadwinners employed in the now-critical meat packing industry face an economic Sophie’s Choice, where they must choose between taking care of their families or avoiding potentially life-threatening illness. That’s a terrible choice to have to make. Surely we consumers can help out by being willing to do without cold cuts, hot dogs, and steaks for a while, if that means our fellow society members can be safer, right?
I urge Colorado’s leaders to allow unemployment benefits for workers who feel they must leave their jobs over health concerns. And look, I know I’m a bit of a hypocrite here, as I have baloney in the fridge and a regular pension check coming in each month. But I do ache for those facing a profoundly unfair choice between economic security and health. These people are our neighbors, our helpers, and our fellow Coloradans. Surely, we can do better.
Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.