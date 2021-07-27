My regular reader (Hi, Jeff!) will recall that I’ve often mentioned that I had the honor of teaching political science, and the Constitution in particular, to Air Force Academy cadets during my many years of teaching at the AF Academy, both during my 25-plus-year active-duty career and as a “civilian” professor after retiring from the military.
I greatly enjoyed challenging their minds and if I am honest (and I always try to be), teaching the Constitution was great fun, in large measure because many of the key issues debated in that long-ago constitutional convention in Philadelphia are still being argued today. For example, we haven’t settled the issues of big states vs small states, rich and poor, gender, race, geographic challenges, and others.
And at the top of the “haven’t quite got it all nailed down” list is our beloved First Amendment and the idea of free speech. What, exactly, are we free to say? Well, the Founders were most concerned with political speech. It was vital to them that political speech must always being free from governmental intrusion. So, you can say the president (or a former president, depending on your partisanship) is a fink or is a great person. You can criticize the congress, Governor Polis, your local county clerk, or whomever you wish.
But that free speech right is not absolute (no right is, as I’ve babbled on about before). You don’t have the right to yell fire in a crowded theater and Ford Motor Company can’t claim in an advertisement that the new Explorer gets 2,000 miles per gallon. But the overall notion is that speech is protected and free unless certain lines are crossed. And those lines, of course, are the problem, as not everyone agrees on where they should be drawn.
Which brings me to an interesting story in a recent edition of Colorado Politics. It seems a gentleman was rather obsessed with a female musician in Denver. He was so obsessed that he sent her nearly a million Facebook messages, harassing her continually. These messages were often “weird” and “creepy,” and the victim did all the right things (blocking him from social media, never responding, etc.) and eventually the abuser was charged and convicted. His defense? It was free speech, he claimed, and therefore protected. The Appeals Court disagreed, happily.
This case reminded me of a very odd thing that happened to me when I ran for the U.S. Congress from the Colorado Springs area back in 2008. A gentleman, whom I choose not to name, was rather obsessed with 9/11. Now, as I myself was inside the Pentagon on that day and had to do stuff and see stuff that I won’t ever talk about, and that a big chunk of my VA disability is due to PTSD from that day, this fellow was a problem.
He had this crazy idea that then-President George W. Bush was actually behind the attack. How had he decided this? In giving an interview in the weeks following the attack, Bush had, it appears, suffered from a slip of the tongue. He intended to say something like “when I first saw the planes hit,” clearly talking about a video replay, he accidentally (and briefly) said “when I saw the first plane hit.” The aforementioned fellow took this to be an actual admission of guilt, because how had Bush seen the first plane hit the WTC without knowing beforehand it was going to hit? Now, I differed with President Bush on many things, but he is a good and honest man in my view, and he absolutely was not behind 9/11.
So, what happened? The gentleman contacted my campaign office to give me a chance to “agree” with his conspiracy theory, and when I didn’t, he began a campaign of harassment. He called my office dozens of times per day to call me a traitor and a liar. Later, he started calling my home many times each day, leaving vaguely threatening messages that, frankly, scared my kids.
That was it for me, and I called the cops.
Local law enforcement actually already knew of him and sent an officer to have what I believe must have been a frank and direct talk with the guy. Happily, the calls to me stopped. Oh, as an aside, after I started working for US Senator Michael Bennet in his Colorado Springs office, this guy found out I worked there and started calling regularly to again call me a traitor and such. He called over 80 times one day, before fading away.
Free speech is a tough call. Did the first guy have a constitutional right to harass a woman? No, as it turns out. Did my guy have a right to call me a traitor a few dozen times per day because I was a public figure? I admit, we didn’t pursue an arrest, so I don’t really know, though I’d hope that free political speech can be adjudicated as different from frenzied mass callings. But maybe not?
I’m pleased the Appeals Court ruled the way they did. Free speech is a vital right, but personal responsibility is also important.
Let’s hope cases that test the difference are few and far between.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.