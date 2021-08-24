For a guy who is not a lawyer, I seem to spend a lot of time in these columns talking about legal issues (Ed: yeah, I’ve noticed that). And yet, during a time when the news cycle is full of remarkable national and global stories with earthshaking implications, I choose to ignore them and instead, I want to talk with you, gentle reader, about a relatively minor Colorado Politics story that may have escaped your notice as you read about bigger issues.
I’ve mentioned before that I spent a big chunk of my last two years of active-duty service in the Air Force working, in addition to my full-time Air Force Academy professor job, as a military cop. I’d always been interested in law enforcement, and a program at the Academy allowed folks like me to sign up to be “augmentees” to the regular cop force. I enrolled in the program, and as I usually do, I kind of went overboard, and ended up fully certified as a military cop (the Air Force calls that the “Security Forces”). By the time I retired I had over 2,000 hours of patrol duty, had made felony arrests, was a first responder to oodles of traffic accidents on I-25, and really enjoyed my time with the young enlisted folks that make up the bulk of the force.
So, I suspect my eyes are naturally drawn to stories that involve policing, and the aforementioned story is no exception. And I know from my own personal experience that one can be pro-cop and pro-BLM and such. Most cops I know favor good policing and are troubled when cops do bad things.
When I was on patrol, I took to carrying a small audio recorder with me, so that I could record my interaction with people I, say, pulled over for speeding. A favorite memory of mine was when I pulled over a lady for speeding, and when I got to her window, she announced “you need to know I’m a widow,” thinking, I guess, that I would let her go due to that life circumstance. Instead, I told her I was a widower myself, and I needed her driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance. She got a ticket.
And if you are a cop and you are doing your job correctly, you welcome body cameras and such because they document what a great job most cops do. Heck, I’d be totally fine if someone had, say, done a video recording of the traffic stop with the widow, as it would show that I did things correct.
Unfortunately, the case of Frasier v. Evans suggests that not all cops agree with me. It seems that a fellow was making a video recording of some Denver police officers arresting a suspect. Now, in my experience, crooks tend to often be, well, kind of dumb. And this perp (as we call those folks) was apparently trying to stuff a sock full of drugs into his mouth to hide them from the officers. Mr. Frasier was recording the arrest, which included actions by the cops that may or may not have been justified, involving punching the perp in the face and knocking over his pregnant girlfriend. I haven’t seen the recording, so I have no idea if the cops did the right thing or not — it could go either way.
But what I do find fault with is that the cops then approached Mr. Frasier and demanded he turn over the video. Frasier didn’t do himself any favors by first claiming the recording didn’t exist, but he felt intimidated and bullied by the effort to, frankly, destroy the evidence of how the arrest was made.
And I do have a real problem with that.
Frasier sued over the incident, and the Denver Police asserted a qualified immunity right that protected them from any such lawsuit.
While there will certainly be situations where cops should not be filmed (certain undercover operations come to mind), in general, I believe cops should welcome citizens recording what they do. As I said before, those videos will almost always show the cops doing the right thing. But if a cop does the wrong thing, that video is also important. We all know of recent cases of extraordinarily horrific police actions that, without bystander videos, would likely have gone unreported and unprosecuted.
The Supreme Court will have to rule on whether the cops involved get qualified immunity for the actions they took regarding Frasier, and quite a few organizations are submitting friend of the court briefs. There are several important legal issues that need to be resolved. I don’t pretend to have the expertise needed to understand the details of the law that are involved. But I do know that, in most cases, openness and sunlight are the best disinfectant. We can’t support body cams for cops when they prove the cops did the right thing and then also claim the right to seize videos recorded by others if they fear said video might show improper behavior.
I hope the Supreme Court takes the case, as very important legal issues are involved. Oh, and if you get stopped by the cops, don’t play the widow card.
