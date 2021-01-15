As I sat down to write up today’s column, I first thought that I would pop on my old U.S. Air Force Academy poli sci professor’s hat and talk about the second impeachment, a first in American history. But I’m guessing you have already had your fill of such commentary (Ed: yes, thanks.) And then, remembering the name of the company I work for, I thought I might offer a few thoughts related to Colorado politics (Ed: yes, please!).
So it was that my eye was first drawn to a very interesting story about a temper tantrum that the minority party (the GOP) threw as our state legislature was gaveled back in to session. It seems the minority party spent the first five hours or so airing a list of grievances, ranging from the governor’s emergency powers (certainly a reasonable area of discussion) to complaining about the Democrats acting like they are in charge of everything, which they are. Perhaps the nadir of that day was when a GOPer stated to the state House, “If you think you had problems last Wednesday, they might not be over yet,” which is a shocking thing to say, as it clearly suggests (or at least hints at) Dems better beware, as the rioting might come to Denver. Happily, and appropriately, that state rep was admonished for his dangerous statement.
But I’m not going to write about that…
I next thought that I’d write about another CP story, wherein we learn of the GOPers petty and mean-spirited efforts to mess up the House choosing its next speaker. In past years, both parties accepted that, as the Republicans are fond of saying (when they win) that elections have consequences. But when they lose, the GOP apparently thinks less of the people’s choosing, both nationally and on the state level. So, when the Dems put up Alec Garnett (full disclosure: I know his dad a bit and have met Alec. Smart kid), rather than the traditional nomination and selection process, the GOPers nominated their own candidate, doomed to lose, but forcing a roll call vote and slowing things down. Because again, elections have consequences, unless the GOP loses.
But I’m not going to write about that…
Instead, I want to draw your attention to a much smaller story on CP, way down from the top. I often find great value in these smaller stories of government actually working. Plus I dreamed my kindly editor would triple my salary if I agreed to write about smaller stories, and I always believe your dreams can come true (Ed: not so much…).
Few types of businesses have been harder hit by the pandemic than food service companies. My wife and I used to go out every Friday night for date night, and we’d hit a local restaurant and enjoy dining out. Or at least that’s what I think we used to do. We haven’t gone out since, well, last March or so, and perhaps I’m remembering wrong. I do remember something about awesome breadsticks at Olive Garden, in the before-time.
As reported in the story, Denver-area restaurants and bars have had a terrible time. There are nearly 1,600 such retail food establishments in Denver now, which is down by a third since before COVID. Additionally, the applications to start new retail food operations are also down a staggering 58%. So, these folks are hurting.
In a normal year (wow, I can’t wait for a normal year to return), these eateries would pay an annual fee of $400 per location in licensing fees. For the big chains (think bread sticks) these fees add up but are not business killers. But for the many, many local businesses that added fee is yet one more burden on operations that are struggling to keep curbside service — let alone a full dining room — going. And so, the good folks who run the licensing for such shops for the City and County of Denver will waive the fee for 2021. This is kind of a big deal, because it directly helps the small businesses in a way that might help at least some keep their doors open for a bit longer (come on, vaccines!).
But such magnanimity is not without cost. Those fees help pay for food safety inspectors and enforcement of health regulations, among other things. Happily, the state legislature (see above) passed a bill in the last session that allows for the waiving of the fees and offers reimbursement from state funds through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. So, we have two levels of government working together to get the job done for small business.
And that, dear readers, is kind of my point. While I pointed out above how petty and vindictive some elected officials can be, quite often elected officials (at least at the state and local levels) can get along and do at least some of the people’s work. In this case, the cooperation may lead to the good people of Denver having places to go when date nights come back (did I already say “come on, vaccines!?).
Government can and often does work. Such work is often tedious and garners little attention. But often it is that very work that leads to a better community for us all. Now if you will excuse me, I need to check on that raise my boss promised me in my dreams (Ed: yes, in your dreams).
