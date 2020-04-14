My parents used to dread the coming of summer in the 1940s and 1950s. Summer was when polio came, stalking both children and adults. Fear was ever present as there was no cure. Once in the body, polio attacked the nervous system, and can ultimately paralyze the muscles that control breathing. It was a terrifying disease with different strains. The most deadly — bulbar polio — had a 90% mortality rate.
It was the third week of September 1950 when my older brother Stan, aged 5, complained about his neck hurting. The summer was nearly past, and no doubt my parents hoped the danger had ebbed, but on September 24, long before I was even a glimmer in a parent’s eye, a spinal tap of my brother tested positive, and my father would write in his diary, “This was the darkest day in (our) lives.” It was bulbar, and he was rushed to a hospital.
When he was admitted, Stan was placed in a room with two men and an older boy, a 12-year-old, who became friends with Stan over the coming weeks. All three were in iron lungs, scary machines that were long metal tubes. The patient’s head stuck out one end, with a tight rubber seal around the neck. Pumps were used to pull air out of the tube, creating a lower pressure area inside, causing air to be pulled into the patient’s lungs. Years later my dad told me that one night, as they were leaving, a nurse told him to be sure to say goodbye to his son, as he likely would not live through the night.
Of the four in that hospital room, only Stan would survive. He recalled the horrible hissing sound the iron lungs made with each breath, and the mirrors fixed over the heads of each patient, so that they could see what was going on in the room. But he survived, and thanks to brilliant and hard work by a number of scientists, a vaccine was developed in 1955 that rid the United States of polio, with the last case being recorded in 1979, though it still exists in other parts of the world.
Many years later, when I was a young teenage volunteer at the University of Michigan Medical Center, I went exploring one day on the top floor of the old 13-story hospital. By this time those rooms were only used to store old and discarded equipment. As I nosed around where I almost certainly shouldn’t have been, I came across a room filled with large machines, all under sheets. They looked like coffins, and when I lifted the cover on one, I found myself surrounded by abandoned and forgotten iron lungs. Dozens of these now useless machines sat idle and alone, as the need for them had been eliminated by science. It was an odd and haunting feeling to see the iron lungs, as I ached for the memories of those trapped inside them as their own bodies failed them, but was also proud of humanity for mustering the needed knowledge and skills to render them worthless and forgotten.
It is my sincere hope that one day a grandchild of mine, or someone else of that generation, will find him or herself in a similar room, but this one will contain relics of 2020, in the form of unneeded ventilators. Brilliant scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci are hard at work, just as in the 1950s, to find the vaccine for the coronavirus now raging through our nation. The key, I strongly believe, will be the degree to which our leaders embrace science as the guiding principle, rather than any economic or other argument. While I feel Colorado is in good hands, as Gov. Polis seems to follow the scientific guidance closely, there are other states and indeed, our entire national government, at risk due to anti-science thinking that is hardly new, but is now far more dangerous than before.
Just yesterday, a story reported that senior White House trade advisor Peter Navarro warned that medical leaders are not considering the economic impacts of an economic shutdown, and that instead, these scientists “… piously preen on their soap boxes speaking only half of the medical truth without reference or regard for the other half of the equation, which is the very real mortal dangers associated with the closure of the economy for an extended period.”
I continue to be amazed and, frankly, aghast at the Trump administration’s seemingly genuine dislike for science. Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t care one bit about the President’s irritation at Dr. Fauci, nor his “gut” telling him when to reopen the economy.
If we don’t embrace scientific literacy our nation walks a dangerous path. My brother told me that every September 21, the anniversary of his first taking ill, our mother would call him and always say, “I just wanted to hear your voice.” If we embrace science fully, we can ensure that lots more moms and dad, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters and more, can all call each other in future years to reminisce about the very odd 2020. If we do not, dusty rooms filled with old ventilators may well be much farther out in our future. And that’s a tragedy of our own making.
Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
