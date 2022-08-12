Aurora’s significant defense and aerospace industry is a critical asset to our city. Protecting and growing it is a top priority and one that unites leaders across the political spectrum. A concern on the horizon that’s buried in the Biden defense budget could make it more challenging to modernize a key component of Buckley Space Force Base, and it’s important to put a spotlight on it.
For many decades, Buckley has been a fixture in the Aurora community, and a pillar of our local economy. Residents all across Aurora are familiar with the “sound of freedom” heard from the sky as the Air National Guard fighter jets fly overhead. What can often be overlooked is that the base, and the uniformed and civilian personnel who work there, comprise an irreplaceable cornerstone of the regional economy, and have an average annual economic impact of more than $1.37 billion. The base, the flagship of our community, supports 5,500 jobs with $329 million in salaries.
It is also one of the crown jewels in America’s defense structure. A former base commander said, “no installation, square-foot by square-foot, has a larger impact on national security.”
It’s easy to see why any issue that impacts Buckley gets the undivided attention not only of our local elected officials, but our business and civic leaders as well.
For years, Aurora leaders and Buckley officials have discussed the aging fleet of F-16s attached to the 120th Fighter Squadron of the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard. As members of the Colorado congressional delegation wrote last fall to the secretary of the Air Force, the 120th is one of the last units still flying F-16s. This unit, which has played an important role in conflicts around the globe for 75 years, needs an upgrade, and what is needed is a fleet of next-generation fighters, the F-35.
There is concern about the pending cut in production levels within President Joe Biden’s proposed fiscal-year 2023 budget that is working its way through Congress. This proposal would reduce the F-35 budget back to 2016 levels and raises significant concern if approved. Defense experts say this reduction not only impacts jobs domestically but also impedes the military’s readiness to counter real and rising threats from adversaries like China, Russia and other nations.
Locally, this raises concern that the reduction could further delay the ability of Buckley to acquire F-35s to replace the F-16s.
There is no question that the F-35 is the right replacement. Current Pentagon leaders have praised the program. In fact, the current Air Force chief of staff called it the “cornerstone” of the Air Force’s capability. The aircraft is currently serving as a deterrent to Russia in Eastern Europe and, today, 14 allied nations fly the F-35. Germany announced earlier this year its intent to purchase F-35s in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A cutback at this critical time in world history, given the numerous challenges around the world is a head-scratcher. But there is also a significant economic risk that goes beyond the concerns around the future of the Air National Guard fleet.
Across Colorado, the F-35 program has 21 suppliers who provide more than 1,800 direct jobs. That amounts to a $226 million economic impact. Nationwide, the program supports nearly 300,000 jobs with $65 billion in economic impact.
The decision to not fully fund the F-35 program is not only a red flag for communities like Aurora focused on modernization of a fighter fleet and preserving high-quality defense sector jobs. It is a concern for national security and our defense readiness as well. As Congress debates the future of the F-35 program, let’s hope Colorado’s U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper will reconsider this ill-timed budget proposal.
Dustin Zvonek is an at-large member of the Aurora City Council.
