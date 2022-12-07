On Saturday, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to justify “terminat(ing)” the U.S. Constitution. His post should make every constitutional conservative cringe — but it fits with a recent trend among some Colorado Republican “activists.”
“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump’s post began.
Here’s a former president of the United States — with all the credibility that normally entails — suggesting some unidentified “you” can revoke election results from more than two years ago and reinstate Trump to the presidency. Alternatively, this unidentified “you” somehow has the ability to redo the whole election, two years later.
Of course, Trump knows this isn’t possible under the U.S. Constitution or any law. No one has such authority. But, you see, we can just do away with the Constitution. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he continued.
Though there were some legitimate concerns with the 2020 elections, the “massive fraud” Trump claims took place has been resoundingly and repeatedly discredited. Yet, even if you’re someone who accepts his premise, the only way to redress it would be to… terminate all or part of the Constitution.
Who gets to decide? What if most Americans want the Constitution and don’t want anyone to end it? Who governs the country in the interim? What happens to the military?
Those questions are apparently irrelevant, though, because Trump appeals vainly to our respected Founding Fathers. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” he pronounced.
Why is a former president from the Republican Party — which professes to stand for the Constitution — arguing to terminate the Constitution for his own benefit? Why is a former president — who seeks to be president again, and who always claims the “law and order” mantle — proposing we scrap the rule of law? Is it still America First — or Trump First?
“The Constitution is above any elected official — or anyone who wants to be elected,” state GOP chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown tweeted Saturday. “To lead this country, you must respect and uphold it.”
Brown is right. You cannot swear an oath to the U.S. Constitution while saying you wish to subvert the Constitution.
“The Electoral College is the final word (on the president), no matter how messy the process that leads to it,” noted the New York Post in a Sunday editorial. “The nation couldn’t function if elections didn’t truly end.”
The question of constitutional principles and the rule of law is directly before Colorado Republicans. Do they still support the Constitution and the rule of law? Are they determined to thwart the agenda of the Democrats, who now control Colorado with a tightening grip?
At its lowest point in memory, if not history, some of the GOP’s loudest voices incessantly perpetuate a vain effort to re-litigate false claims of a “stolen” 2020 presidential election. Even in Colorado, where Trump lost by nearly 14 percentage points, those voices still insist it was rigged.
“We are not a blue state. We’re not even a purple state. We are a red state,” outgoing Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters insisted at an event last week — perpetuating the wrong lessons from 2022. The event consisted of “grassroots activists” purporting intentions to “save Colorado,” while platforming Peters with an almost heroic welcome.
Peters stands indicted in an alleged election security breach that was supposedly intended to prove stolen elections and centers on an elaborate identity theft scheme. Two of her alleged accomplices have already flipped to testify after cutting plea deals.
Peters is no serious leader for the Republican Party. Voters in the Republican primary resoundingly rejected her secretary of state bid — including a recount — instead finding her unfit for office.
In his Monday column, Dick Wadhams summed up the “grassroots” event. “During their recent 90-minute ‘press conference’ to announce their agenda, ‘RINOs’ were called ‘whores, traitors, liars and ass wipes.’ Even beyond calling for her defeat, GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown was maliciously and personally attacked,” Wadhams wrote. “Of course, all of this character assassination was done in the interest of party purity and unity.”
Another unserious Republican actor is Vickie Tonkins, chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party. As CoPo reported Tuesday, the Colorado GOP’s executive committee censured Tonkins for “flagrantly and intentionally violat(ing) her duty as County Chairman and instead of supporting… seven Republican candidates in the General Election, she actively opposed them.”
Let’s be real: These Republican rabblerousers are just that. They don’t have a genuine interest in righting the ship for Colorado or the GOP. They rebuke reality and are hellbent on pursuing their own self-interest, no matter the cost. Peters’ and Tonkins’ violations of duty — overseeing elections and electing Republicans, respectively — are cases-in-point.
With such wide Democratic margins and almost no statewide races until 2026, Republicans and conservatives are at an inflection point — a moment which requires a coordinated, effective strategy to stop some of the damage Democrats will otherwise inflict on Colorado. That starts with the legislative session in January.
If the GOP can’t get it together — if they can’t even reunite behind the Constitution and defeating Democrats without blasting a gaping hole through their own elephant — then the Colorado GOP’s pathway to irrelevancy will be complete.
Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.
