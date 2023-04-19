One of life’s sneaky truths is that the cost of “progress” is often annoyance.
Like when a favorite lunch spot gets discovered and overrun by foodies chasing down a Yelp review. Sure, it’s great for the owner, but off-putting to the loyalists who nurtured the place long enough to achieve acclaim.
In a similar vein, the crowds at city of Grand Junction-owned venues have become consistently large enough to warrant a change so that people can get through security checks in a timely fashion. While it feels like an annoyance to have to adhere to a new “clear bag” rule, the real story is that the Grand Valley’s entertainment options keep improving, which is something to celebrate.
A decade ago we lamented the lack of nightlife and things to do — a critical factor in providing the quality of life needed to attract and keep young professionals. Now, it’s a different story. The 2022 season at the Los Colonias Amphitheater was its biggest yet with 25 concerts and more than 61,000 tickets sold. The 2023 season, which opens with Ice Cube on Saturday, already has 14 events scheduled.
Security lines move slowly if you have to ask every patron to open their bags. Thus, the new policy, which restricts ticket holders to bringing only see-through totes that can be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 8 inches. Small clutch purses, wallets and lawn chairs are allowed, though security will require that chairs be moved their bags at the gate.
Smaller medical bags and diaper bags also will be permitted at all the venues. Patrons simply need to let security know so those bags can be checked.
Our advice: Grin and bear it. Security precautions need to be taken. Just be thankful someone is trying to make the line move quickly.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
Read the original article here.
