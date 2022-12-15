Aurora residents need not look any further than Denver to see how badly things might go as they bring on board a new leader of Aurora Public Schools.
Unwisely, APS Superintendent Rico Munn and the APS school board have parted ways.
Munn was that rare public official whose passion was doing the best job possible without attention, rather than doing the best job possible of seeking attention.
Munn, who grew up in the region, went on to become a lawyer and then moved into public service as the state’s executive director of the Department of Higher Education. Nine years ago, he took the reins of a school district long in distress.
The state’s fifth largest district, APS has for decades been challenged and enhanced by the region’s vast cultural, racial and economic diversity. The district is home to families who speak well over 100 languages at home other than English. The district serves thousands of hard-working and financially struggling families, as well as families heading out to school each day from million-dollar homes.
The vast difference in the home lives and backgrounds of students and their families is the school district’s strength, and its challenge.
Munn has successfully led Aurora through what seems to be an endless minefield of quagmires.
He has helped create a school district that can both focus on students who speak English as a second language and are far behind in myriad critical skills. At the same time, APS is home to some of the most innovative and attractive programs for brainy students and artists in the state.
For the past three years, Munn was instrumental in helping APS walk the nearly impossible line of protecting students and staff during the pandemic, and protecting their education, far from school, in homes that may not have had internet.
And now, Munn has led the district through the hardest part of the current state of almost all large Colorado school districts: attrition.
Like Cherry Creek, Denver, Jefferson and other urban school districts, enrollment has been steadily and severely declining.
APS, just like other districts, faces economic ruin in trying to keep every neighborhood school open as the district itself shrinks.
After a months-long, grueling assessment of all neighborhood schools, projected growth, community needs and a mountain of community input, the district released its list of proposed school closings.
As expected, parents from most of the schools proposed for closure pushed back. Some, hard.
Munn stoically and sensitively pushed the district and the school board through a process that could never result in good, but it could certainly end up with worse.
Denver is a perfect example of worse. Much worse.
The school board there, reacting to intense public pressure, has avoided the critical chores of doing what’s necessary to save the ship, rather than a few sails, dooming everyone if they don’t work together, and soon.
Munn has for years helped school board members, staff and the community understand that schools everywhere, especially in Aurora, are far more than just places where kids learn to read and pass math tests. The district itself is a life raft for tens of thousands of children and their families.
The schools provide food, health care, jobs, endless resources and most of all, stability, to children and families who critically need those things.
It’s why closing neighborhood schools like Sable and Paris elementary schools is so difficult and complicated.
But Munn has made clear from the beginning that closing a school is separate from ending all the resources and services families need from there.
Right now, APS is searching for new purposes for the schools it will close. These could be community centers, community businesses or part of an entirely different solution devised by the school district, the city and the county to meet the needs of Aurora’s unique neighborhoods.
Aurora will have to find its way to the best solution possible without Munn’s distinctive determination and pragmatism.
It should strive to replace that. And it must find a similar steward, all while school board members work together to avoid being trapped by reacting to a relatively small number of parents willing and determined to speak for themselves — while the vast majority of families in the APS district have neither the ability nor the understanding of the critical need to do so.
Denver has and will continue to suffer a crisis of leadership among those who confuse the need for every child to matter, with serving all the needs of every child.
APS school board members need to seek a superintendent like Munn, who is able to steer the mission of the district past distractions.
Sadly, APS had what it seeks in a school superintendent, and now the school board must spend time and resources replacing what it didn’t need to. Involving Munn, who’s temporarily staying on in the district as a consultant, in the hiring and screening process will be crucial to keeping APS on track to succeed as a district, so the kids who attend schools here can succeed, too.
