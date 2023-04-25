My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall I often find inspiration for my twice-weekly missives from Colorado Politics’ excellent regular column, “Court Crawl.” The feature is both interesting and important, as all too often we who think about politics a lot tend to focus our attention on the executive and legislative branches of government. Lots of important stuff happens over there where the judges hang out, and we should pay their work a great deal of attention, especially in the new era of a highly partisan court system (more on that in a minute).
This week’s report starts off with a very interesting legal matter wherein our own Colorado state courts are involved in an issue being argued before the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS). A while back the Colorado legislature passed additional legislation dealing with the issue of stalking. New law was written in hopes of dialing into the stalker’s intentions a bit more directly. Now in Colorado, a “true threat” can itself be criminalized. The SCOTUS justices seemed concerned about this notion because, as one justice put it, our society is more “sensitive” today, and worried that what I guess they think could be “non-true” threats, or I’m guessing threats that could not be considered legitimate, when they are conveyed by a stalker, shouldn’t be criminalized.
Now, I get the idea. The difference between a real and an unreal threat can be obvious. If a stalker, say, threatened to steal an F-16 from Buckley Space Force Base to kidnap the victim, that would be a silly, if still creepy and ominous, threat. And such a silly threat would not be considered a direct and specific threat of a particular set of actions.
But I’m reminded of a time, a couple of decades ago, when a then-top NHL goalie was stopped for drunk driving. He offered the arresting officers a bribe of $3 billion, which just made them laugh. Had he offered $100, that would have been a real attempt to influence the law. But $3 billion? Not so much.
I readily admit the implementation of the Colorado law might be challenging. Justice Gorsuch, during oral arguments, stated: “We live in a world in which people are sensitive, and maybe increasingly sensitive. What do we do in a world in which reasonable people may deem things harmful, hurtful, threatening — and we’re gonna hold people liable willy-nilly for that?"
While I take his point, I also trust our DAs to be able to distinguish between genuine threats and the rambling mumbles Gorsuch seems to fear. But note please that this is yet another instance wherein a conservative judge once again leaped into the role of judicial activist. There was a time when conservatives claimed that judicial activism was a thing found only on the left. Clearly now that is no longer the case, with many examples of conservative activist judges seeking to overturn decade-old laws (or FDA approvals) because they don’t like the outcome.
For example…
Another story reported in the Court Crawl further illustrates the shift we have seen take place in our courts, with more and more conservative judges rejecting the notion of “states rights” that for years was the right-wing’s battle cry to oppose what they considered judicial activism. And again, I’m not even talking about the grossly incompetent Trump-appointed district judge in Texas who ruled — 23 years after it was approved — that a medication used in medical abortions hadn’t been properly approved, in spite of that medication having been evaluated more than three times longer than normal. Oh, and it’s safer by a factor of 10 than Viagra, but I’m guessing that judge isn’t going to rule on that medication. But again, I’m not talking about him…
Back when the radical right on the SCOTUS overturned decades of precedent in overturning Roe (a thing all three Trump appointees said they would not do during their confirmation hearings), they based that horrible decision on the supposed idea the Court wanted to return rule making regarding abortions to the state legislatures and the elected folks therein.
OK, right, but now we see Colorado’s own elected officials did, in fact, act, and enacted a new law preventing “abortion-reversal” treatment. A different federal judge, appointed by guess who, blocked the new law, although admittedly in a rather narrow ruling.
But the larger point still stands. Activist judges, often appointed by Trump (including seven that the American Bar Association rated as “not qualified” but whom are sitting in court rooms today) seem to have largely abandoned any notion of precedent and activism is no longer a dirty word.
As I’ve noted before, we must now just accept that, at least at the federal level, the court system in general, and the SCOTUS in particular, are now a largely partisan branch of government.
For some of you, dear readers, that may fill you with happiness, but remember please that election cycles change, SCOTUS members get old, and a pendulum that swings one direction will inevitably swing back the other way, hopefully before too long.
Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
