Denver has been put through more than its share of trials and tribulations in the past few years. That’s over and above the generational phenomenon of a global pandemic. The short list of travails has been daunting. Spiking crime; surging homelessness; the continuing aftereffects of 2020’s downtown riots, and declining schools top the list.
Yet, hope springs eternal. We continue to believe Colorado’s largest city — ever a bastion of talented, educated, skilled and dedicated citizens who value Denver’s economic and civic vitality — can turn the corner toward a brighter future. In that spirit and toward that end, here are some of our highest hopes for Denver in 2023. Think of them as New Year’s resolutions — the most pressing priorities to which the community’s leadership should commit
Crack down on crime. This has been the wish of rank-and-file Denverites for years, yet City Hall’s response has been to blow hot and cold on the crime fight. After flirting with the disastrous “defund police” agenda of 2020, the Denver City Council left one of the city’s most important services, Denver police, struggling to staff up. Meanwhile, crime itself — fostered by reckless legislation lowering criminal penalties and making it harder to arrest criminals — has been soaring along the Front Range, with Denver as the epicenter. Denver nevertheless can make progress in the crime fight. It requires a new commitment by the City Council and mayor to provide police the needed tools. It also calls for a district attorney who will aggressively prosecute and keep suspects with records in custody if they pose a threat to the community.
Heal homelessness — don’t enable it. A Common Sense Institute report says the metro area is on track to spend two thirds of a billion dollars on homeless services in the coming year. And yet the number of homeless people remains on the rise. By all indicators, the community is doling out the wrong kind of assistance — the kind that lures more chronically homeless by enabling their lifestyle, rather than healing the maladies that keep them on the streets. Denver’s public and nonprofit providers of services to the homeless need to rethink the way they approach the problem. Priority must be given to treating addiction and mental illness.
Clean up public spaces — and curb “camping.” Denverites are fed up with the urban squalor wrought by drug- and alcohol-addicted drifters who take over the city’s parks, medians, sidewalks and off-ramps with their tents and lean-tos. We have a camping ban on the books that has been overwhelmingly upheld by voters. Let’s enforce it with zero tolerance.
Renew our public schools. Not too many years ago, Denver Public Schools — Colorado’s largest school district — was a national leader in school choice and accountability. A recent, groundbreaking study by the University of Colorado-Denver found the district’s policies during that period had fostered remarkable progress in academic achievement. Today — after only two elections flipped the DPS board and replaced it with union-backed minions who are trying to undo the reforms — Denver’s public school system has become an embarrassment. The district’s ever-squabbling, hyper-political board is a functionally incompetent self-parody. Its antics are drawing fire from community stakeholders who are fed up. Enough already — it’s time to elect a new school board. Three seats are up for election in November.
Elect a new mayor — who shares these same priorities. ‘Nuff said.
Happy New Year — and keep your fingers crossed.
Denver Gazette Editorial Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.