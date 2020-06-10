The Colorado Capitol has witnessed a frenzy of protests over the last two months from every corner of the state and across the political spectrum. The first major demonstration occurred April 19, when thousands of Coloradans demanded an end to quarantine edicts and for businesses to reopen. Citizen anger escalated after overt police abuse resulting in George Floyd’s death, resulting in numerous protests and riots. Most recently, on June 7, parents protested vaccination bill SB163.
In less than 60 days, the Colorado state government has pulled off a political hat trick: bankrupting small business; alienating people of color, and enraging parents. While protesters and their grievances differ, members of all three groups are being smothered by their own government.
In the name of public safety, state officials have forced business closures and, in the process, created a $3 billion shortfall in the state budget. In the name of community safety, police departments have militarized and betrayed public trust. In the name of public health, the legislature presumes to know more about what is best for Colorado’s children than Colorado’s parents. There is no shortage of well-intentioned policies, but as the old proverb goes, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
One hundred years ago, Americans demanded safety from the dangers of alcohol, passing a Constitutional amendment establishing its prohibition. Instead of ending consumption, we created new problems that dwarfed the old ones.
Some readers will be tempted to simplify the discussion by citing policies like universal masking, stop-and-frisk, or a specific vaccination. That misses the point. Each policy merits debate, but the broader issue of governmental excess is more urgent. The recent steps taken by state officials have far-reaching consequences that change the essence of our social contract.
The Declaration of Independence reminds us that “[g]overnments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Today’s lawmakers and law enforcement have inverted the script. They seek to impose their will on the public, whether the public consents or not. The state government, along with many local counterparts, have forgotten their relationships with the people. Coloradans don’t need a nanny. The public needs guidelines and recommendations. Instead we have a witch’s brew of mandates and requirements and the threat of being arrested or fined if citizens arrive at a different view on complex and personal questions.
Liberty is dangerous and messy. Coloradans aren’t cattle and, as the uprisings large and small show, it won’t be easy to herd us into compliance. As citizens, we deserve to be full participants in decisions affecting massive societal planks such as our health, our economy, and the manner in which we are governed.
We entrusted our elected officials with power. They should remember this, and work to regain public trust by listening to our voices.
Steve Peck is a resident of Highlands Ranch and a member of the Facebook page ReOpen Colorado. He is a former Douglas County School Board member and served as a medical service corps officer in the U.S. Navy.
