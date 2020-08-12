It has certainly been disappointing that paid family and medical leave, a policy supported by more than 65 percent of Coloradans and that benefits four out of five Colorado workers, ended up stuck in political gridlock at the legislature. Fortunately, Coloradans will finally have the chance to deliver leave for their families on their own, with an initiative that is making its way onto November’s ballot that will give them a chance to vote on the policy. For the 80 percent of Colorado workers who lack access to paid leave, this is the moment they’ve been waiting for. This Election Day will be Colorado’s chance to put its workers first and it could not come at a more crucial time.
For years, we’ve talked about the statistics around paid medical leave. We know countless studies have shown the benefits of bonding with your newborn, and we know how beneficial this policy has been to small businesses and workers in the states that implemented paid leave. But paid leave policies aren’t just about new parents. Right now, workers with cancer are postponing their chemotherapy because they need to show up for their shift and workers are making life-and-death decisions about their parents from break rooms because they can’t afford to take time off to be with their families in the most dire of times. No one should have to choose between their loved ones and their livelihood. That is not the Colorado way.
Especially now, during a global pandemic, the need for a paid leave policy is clearer than ever. For the essential workers in our community, like nurses, grocery workers, delivery drivers, and more, we need to ensure they’ll be able to take care of themselves or their loved ones should anyone in their family contract a prolonged illness. Giving workers paid leave to recover from a serious illness like COVID-19 will keep our communities safer and prevent the spread of this devastating virus, all while making sure businesses don’t lose the employees they depend on.
In fact, paid family and medical leave is a win not just for Colorado workers, but for Colorado businesses as well. It provides a low-cost option to all businesses to help their employees and the public stay healthy and safe. Additionally, small businesses with fewer than 10 employees won’t have to pay anything to cover their workers, but employees will still be able to access the benefit.
The fight for paid family and medical leave has been a long one, but this November we have our chance to do right by Colorado workers and businesses. Let’s put families first — join us in voting yes on paid family and medical leave this November.
Faith Winter, a Democrat from Westminster, represents District 24 in the Colorado House. Matt Gray, a Democrat from Broomfield, represents District 33 in the Colorado House.
