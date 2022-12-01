The 2023 General Assembly provides the space for a K-12 public education reckoning. With new legislators from new districts, the time is right to bring fresh ideas to the worn-out table.
The current system is a mess. It’s structured on SB10-191, a faulty student and teacher assessment platform sponsored by Denver mayoral candidate and former state Sen. Mike Johnston. The mayoral candidate thinks he has the solutions to K-12 public education problems, and no doubt one of his plans for Denver is to take over the DPS district and run it his way. Spare the city!
The 2010 assessment system, built on English-only standardized tests, is supposed to tie teacher evaluation and salaries to test results. It also is the basis for the Colorado Department of Education’s (CDE) School Performance Framework that essentially gives schools a grade or score for their students’ aggregated test results. The tests put the thousands of non-native English speaking students in the dumper from the start. School districts with a high percentage of non-native English speakers follow the non-native English speaking students into the dumper.
The other factors contributing to Colorado’s dysfunctional K-12 education system are our charter school statutes. Over time, under the misguided illusion that charters are superior to traditional schools, legislators from both parties have given the financial and school oversight edge to charter schools. These schools receive public money without public oversight. Though charters are ostensibly non-profit enterprises, they are often managed by for-profit entities that use the schools to make money through rent, administration fees and other operating expenses.
Denver Public Schools were particularly receptive to charters from the time U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was the DPS superintendent. The district is now paying the price because of a declining student population causing the prospective closing of traditional neighborhood schools while charters are left mostly unscathed. The same story is playing out in Jefferson County where traditional neighborhood schools with high percentages of minority students are on the chopping block.
Charter schools are supposed to bring innovation and improvement to public education, but their results are no different from traditional schools even though their student populations are based on self-selection resulting in less education complexity.
Here’s a snapshot example. The charter network Colorado Early Colleges has a high school in Parker and another in Aurora. Parker has 604 students and Aurora has 419. The Parker school has a 24% minority population. Aurora’s school has an 83% minority population. Parker has no students considered disabled; Aurora has 11% of students disabled. Parker has 2% of its students qualified for free/reduced lunch; Aurora has 52%. Parker has 2% of students as English Language Learners (ELL) while Aurora has 31%.
Parker’s aggregated standardized test scores show 65% to 69% of students are proficient in math and 85% to 89% are proficient in reading/language arts. Aurora shows that 20% to 24% of its students are proficient in math and 40% to 44% are proficient in reading/language arts. The differing results from the same charter system should be no surprise. This scenario is played out across the state. There are no magical potions that will remove the impact of poverty and/or language differences on education.
The correlation of minority students, free and reduced lunch rates, ELL, and percentage of students with disability to test scores is precise. But there are twists to the tale.
One twist is the fraudulence of achievement scores created by the ridiculousness of testing non-native English speaking students in English. Seriously! Any person who’s studied a foreign language understands that for most of us, it takes time to learn a second language. Taught correctly, conversation and speech come first. Reading and writing come later. Colleges require non-native English speakers to pass a TOEFL exam, or Test of English as a Foreign Language, before they’re allowed to pursue degree programs. Perhaps something similar would work in Colorado’s K-12 schools.
Another twist on the test results that include non-English speaking students in the test pool is how those scores affect the accuracy of the state’s School Performance Framework. Take Adams City High School as an example. Ninety-two percent of Adams City High School’s 1,656 students are minority youth. Fifty percent of these students are ELL students. Eleven percent are students with disability. Seventy-four percent qualify for free/reduced lunch. Eight percent of the students are proficient in math and 27% are proficient in reading/language arts.
Let’s look more carefully at the language arts percentage. If the state achievement tests were administered appropriately, the 50% of students who are non-native English speakers at Adams City High School would be excluded from the language arts proficiency pool. That removes more than 800 students from the aggregated test results. That means that roughly 54% of the 800 students appropriately placed in the test pool are proficient in reading/language arts, exceeding the state norm of 47%.
Adams City High School’s district is Adams 14. Its accreditation has been threatened by the State Board of Education. The district’s challenges of moving its students, 42% of whom are non-English speaking, is enormous — far greater than anything educators face in Aspen, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Littleton or other so-called high achieving school districts. And though Colorado’s school funding formula somewhat accounts for the challenge, it’s not close to enough.
Competitive diving has a methodology for quantifying difficulty to give more credit to individuals who attempt hard dives. In the Olympics, dives are scored on four elements: approach, take-off, execution and entry into the water. Scores from the judges are added together and then multiplied by the degree of difficulty of the dive based on the number of maneuvers attempted, such as somersaults, pikes, tucks and twists. The degree of difficulty ranges from 1.2 to 3.7.
A fairer school funding and assessment system would, at minimum, follow this example. There’s plenty of data by which to calculate levels of education difficulty faced by individual schools and districts.
In addition to recalculating school funding, the state needs to reform its test assessments. That process should begin with asking educators who work with students every day what will work best to understand how children are progressing. That process definitely should not begin with legislators deciding what’s best. That history tells us exactly what will not move us forward.
Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.
