News: Skiers, snowboarders and spectators are welcome at the 2023 Jane-A-Thon, the longest-running, true-to-Colorado event of its type in the nation. It’s the signature fundraiser for Invest in Kids and takes place March 3 and 4 at the Mary Jane ski resort in Winter Park.
In its 24th year, organizers hope to top the 2022 Jane-A-Thon's record of 400 participants and $338,000 in income. Already, registration fees and sponsorships stand at $215,398.
The money helps fund IIK’s work to improve the health and well-being of 14,000 children and families annually throughout Colorado.
The Jane-A-Thon's signup fee is $175, with participants encouraged to raise or contribute more. Prizes are awarded for top donations as well as in various ski and snowboard competitions.
To register, or receive more information, visit jat23.causevox.com
About the organization: Invest in Kids is a nonprofit organization that works alongside Colorado communities to adopt, implement and successfully scale proven programs that have the greatest long-term impact on youngsters and families experiencing poverty. Since its founding in 1999, Invest in Kids has served nearly 160,000 children and families in rural and urban areas across the state.
Website: iik.org
