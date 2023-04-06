CHANGING THE NARRATIVE, NEXTFIFTY INITIATIVE
Denver
News: Two nonprofits dedicated to ending, or at least reframing, ageism will join forces on April 1, giving a stronger voice to those who seek to combat the negativity associated with growing older.
Changing the Narrative, founded by Janine Vanderburg in 2018, partners with the NextFiftyInitiative, a nonprofit that stands for the idea that ageism is a root cause of the problems older adults face and therefore must be addressed.
Some of Changing the Narrative’s most visible accomplishments are:
The 2021 drive to encourage greeting card makers to use words that celebrate instead of denigrate growing older, and for card-givers to seek them out;
Development of the award-winning Age-Friendly Workplace Initiative; and
The COVID-inspired look at the often-hidden ageism in healthcare that resulted in the Age-Friendly Healthcare Campaign.
“As I traveled around the state giving 42 presentations that first year, we learned from the community that reframing our messages and stories about aging was necessary, but not sufficient. We discovered that there was so much more we could do and needed to do to raise awareness and motivate people to take action.”
Changing the Narrative, Vanderburg continues, “Will continue to adapt and innovate, learn from the community and engage with supporters to create new resources and campaigns. By leveraging NextFifty’s thought leadership, reputation and reach to grow this work, we believe that we will make significant progress in our end game: to end ageism.”
With the partnership’s start, Vanderburg will scale back to a part-time strategy and consulting role, turning over the full-time, day-to-day operations to Sara Breindel and Kris Geerken, who’ve had key roles in the organization since 2019.
Vanderburg’s work on behalf of older individuals also includes serving two terms on the Denver Commission on Aging. In 2018, she received the Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Award for her advocacy for older adults.
About the organizations: Changing the Narrative was founded in January, 2018, as a reframing aging initiative in Colorado. It was launched by Rose Community Foundation with support from the NextFifty Initiative, a nonprofit that provides grant funding in four areas: improving the quality of life for older adults and their caregivers, strengthening organizations serving older adults, supporting new and innovative approaches to aging and reducing ageism.
Websites: changingthenarrativeco.org, next50initiative.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
