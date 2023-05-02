DENVER ACADEMY
News: Denver Academy’s tuition assistance fund is some $300,000 richer, thanks to the school’s annual gala, “Give, Gather and Groove.”
The event was held at the Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The four-story, 35,000-square-foot, Beaux Arts-style building designed by architect Jacques Benedict was built in 1926 as a Chrysler dealership with stained glass windows, car ramps and other features. In 1971, Denver’s prominent Gart family purchased the site, operating it as Gart Sporting Goods until selling it to Sports Authority in 1993.
The building currently operates as an event venue.
Denver Academy supporters, 230 strong, spent the evening enjoying a small plates buffet with taste treats ranging from bison ravioli to seared tuna. A live auction included autographed Colorado Avalanche jerseys, VIP tickets to a Carrie Underwood concert in Las Vegas and a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for a stay in a luxury villa.
Festivities concluded with dancing to For the Youth, a band featuring Austin Zaletel, Denver Academy’s IT systems administrator.
About the organization: Denver Academy, 4400 E. Iliff Ave., is an independent, co-educational school serving students in grades 2-12 with diverse learning profiles. Core values include appreciating individual differences, fostering respect and responsibility, developing nurturing relationships and celebrating the transformative power of education. Denver Academy allows students who may not thrive in a traditional school setting, including those with dyslexia and ADD/ADHD, to achieve their dreams.
