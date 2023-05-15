TEPEYAC COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
Denver
News: Adeeb Khan, executive director of the Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation, rolled his way to the championship at Tortillas for Tepeyac, the 26th annual celebrity tortilla-rolling contest that raises money for Tepeyac Community Health Center.
Khan was crowned Tortilla Titan for 2023 after beating out a dozen other community leaders at this sold-out “masa madness” luncheon held at Glendale’s Infinity Park Event Center. His perfectly round, perfectly griddled tortillas were a shoo-in for the top prize, a rolling pin painted in bright colors by artist Dan Luna.
Eric Chairez, operations manager for Mission Yogurt, snared the Picasso Wanna Be prize for crafting a tortilla that looked like anything but a tortilla: jagged edges, uneven texture and a shape that wasn’t exactly round – or oval. It was cute, though, as evidenced by a prize determined by the $1 votes cast by the attendees at the May 12 event. With some $8,000 directed to Chairez, he became the People’s Choice Award winner.
CBS4 morning anchor Michelle Griego took home the prize for Most Spirited Roller.
Dinger, Regi the Ranger and Miles – mascots for the Colorado Rockies, Regis University and the Denver Broncos – kicked off the competition, with Miles emerging as the winner. Later, Regi the Ranger joined the celebrity competitors after Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston, who was called away before the rolling began.
Net income was still being tallied at press time, but donations made at the luncheon totaled $21,480.
Others who gave tortilla rolling their best shot were:
- Attorney and medical doctor Joseph Ramos
- Annie Lee, president/CEO of Colorado Access
- Crystal Rivera, executive director of the Denver Health Foundation
- Janice Sinden, president/CEO of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
- Lisa Hidalgo, Denver 7 morning meteorologist
- Jordan Chavez, 9News morning anchor
- Erin Brown, vice president of the Colorado Health Foundation
- Denver mayoral candidate Kelly Brough
- Nicki Gonzales, vice provost and history professor at Regis University
- Rick Garcia, executive director of the state department of local affairs
Tortillas for Tepeyac was organized by Jesse Ogas, executive director of social responsibility and community engagement at 9News, and Yolanda Ortega, former vice president of student affairs at Metropolitan State University of Denver and co-host of KUVO’s Sunday morning show, Cancion Mexicana.
Ogas and Ortega are founding board members of Tepeyac Community Health Center and have emcee’d Tortillas for Tepeyac every year since its start in the social hall at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in North Denver.
“Food, fun and tradition. That’s what this event is all about,” Ogas said.
Jim Garcia founded what was initially called Clinica Tepeyac and has led the medical facility that provides quality care on a free or sliding scale basis for low-income individuals and families through several growth cycles. The latest is a move to a 24,500-square-foot clinic that opened in February at 2101 E. 48th Ave. in Denver’s Globeville/Elyrea Swansea neighborhood.
When it is complete, the building will also include 150 units of affordable housing and a 5,000-square-foot space for fresh food providers. “From two exam rooms to this … it literally takes my breath away,” Garcia said.
“We’ll have four times the space of our prior clinic and the ability to triple the number of patients,” added Dr. Pamela Valenza, Tepeyac’s chief health officer. “In July we will open a pharmacy, which removes another of the many barriers to health care that our patients face.”
About the organization: The nonprofit Tepeyac Community Health Center provides quality medical and dental care for low-income individuals, primarily from the Latin community. Services include ultrasound screenings, group therapy, emergency dental extractions, mammograms, prenatal care, diabetes prevention classes and exercise groups.
Website: tepeyachealth.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
