COLORADO PRESERVATION, INC.
Denver
News: Aug. 21 is the deadline to submit nominations for places to be included in Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s 2024 list of the state’s Most Endangered Places.
Individuals and organizations are encouraged to nominate historic buildings and sites threatened by factors that include abandonment and neglect, development pressures and extreme weatherization and climate.
Nominations can be placed by visiting coloradopreservation.org/nominate-a-site or by calling Katie Peterson, 303-893-4260, ext. 222. The completed list will be announced in January, 2024, during Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s Saving Places conference.
According to a press release issued by Colorado Preservation, Inc., Colorado’s Most Endangered Places is “A programmatic approach to working with local advocates to identify, preserve and interpret historic buildings, sites and resources that do so much to add variety and character to our cities, towns and rural areas. Since 1997, Colorado Preservation, Inc. Has been working with communities throughout the state to save more than 135 nominated resources. Of these, 55 have been considered saved while 50 are in progress and 22 are on alert status.”
About the organization: Colorado Preservation, Ic. Is Colorado’s nonprofit historic preservation advocacy organization. It was founded in 1984 to promote historic preservation statewide through advocacy, education, outreach and preservation services to communities and individuals.
Website: coloradopreservation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
