PROJECT C.U.R.E.
Centennial
News: Entertainment by the Arapahoe Philharmonic and Biff Gore, a former contestant on The Voice, will be part of the first Health & Hope Gala, an Aug. 13 fundraiser hosted by Project C.U.R.E.
Gore, a Denver-based worship pastor also known as The Ambassador of Soul, made it to the Season 6 battle rounds of the popular NBC show before being eliminated.
The gala is being held in the Denver Art Museum’s Sturm Pavilion. It also features live and silent auctions, dinner and an address by Gwen Jones, a member of the Ila Tribal Council in Zambia. She will speak about social impact activities relating to health, agribusiness and rural development.
Chevron is the presenting sponsor.
Tickets are $250 each for general admission and $500 for VIP admission that also includes docent-led tours of select galleries at the museum. They may be purchased by visiting projectcure.org.
About the organization: The Centennial-based Project C.U.R.E. provides essential medical supplies to underserved communities around the world. Recent shipments have gone to Turkey and Syria, where earthquakes caused extensive damage, and to hospitals in war-torn Ukraine.
Website: projectcure.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.