MIZEL MUSEUM
Denver
News: Only a few tickets remain for the 2022 Klezfest, a “Vibrant holiday celebration with music from around the world.”
The Dec. 24 event takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Mercury Café, 2199 California St., Denver, and is a fundraiser for the Mizel Museum. Tickets, $25 each, can be purchased by visiting tinyurl.comMMKlezfest22. None will be sold at the door.
Entertainment will be furnished by:
- Hal Aqua and The Lost Tribe, a klezmer fusion band whose members are Hal Aqua, Annie Aqua, Ben Cohen, Shanti Hazan and Miriam Rosenblum
- Rabbi Joe Black and Steve Brodsky. Black, the senior rabbi at Denver’s Temple Emanuel, is a noted singer-songwriter; Brodsky is an American rock musician and contributor to the heavy metal comedy show, “Two Minutes to Late Night”
- Hadgaba, a group that “Brings a Balkan dance party to the Rocky Mountains
About the organization: The Mizel Museum, located at 400 S. Kearney St., is Denver’s only museum that addresses today’s social justice issues through the lens of Jewish history and culture. It is dedicated to cross-cultural understanding, combating racism and promoting social justice through educational programming, events and exhibits.
Website: mizelmuseum.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
