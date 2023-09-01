CLAYTON EARLY LEARNING
Denver
News: Clayton Early Learning invites supporters old and new to enjoy a delicious array of food, plus craft beers and selected-for-the-occasion wines at the 2023 edition of Taste of Clayton.
There also will be entertainment by Spinphony and an auction with items that include luxury vacation packages donated by Inspirato and a basketball signed by the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
The al fresco event begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 on the Clayton Early Learning campus. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by visiting the Clayton Early Learning website.
Cigna, DaVita, Denver Health and Inspirato are among the sponsors.
About the organization: Clayton Early Learning, 3751 Martin Luther King Blvd., Denver, is dedicated to nurturing the whole/whole family while fostering an equitable, anti-racist and beloved community. It serves approximately 500 children and families per year through on-site and community-based programs. In addition, some 65 tons of food grown on the Clayton Early Learning campus is distributed annually to families in need at the Clayton Cares Market.
Website: Claytonearlylearning.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
