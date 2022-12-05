AMP THE CAUSE
Denver
News: Roughly 1,000 Amp the Cause volunteers have completed the Herculean task of wrapping the 14,000 holiday gifts that will be distributed to 1,800 children at none Title I schools in Denver, Aurora and Adams County.
The giveaway is the centerpiece of Amp the Cause’s annual Holidays for Kids campaign, an annual event made possible through a partnership with Amazon, Holmes Murphy York Space Systems, Mortenson Construction, Havenly, Comcast and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.
“We are thrilled to be able to spread joy to so many local families this holiday season,” said Christie Isenberg, the founder and chief executive officer of Amp the Cause. “We are grateful to our amazing community partners and volunteers who have worked so hard to share these toys with children in need.”
Holidays for Kids was begun, Isenberg added, to give kindergarten through eighth graders at nine Title I schools a “Once in a lifetime holiday experience” that includes arts and crafts projects, face painting, an appearance by Santa, lunch and a backpack filled with books and toys.
About the organization: Amp the Cause is dedicated to making life easier for children by raising money for health and education funds, generating awareness of local charities, using financial and in-kind donations to help children with life-threatening illnesses and providing opportunities for children to participate in educational programs in a safe and healthy environment. Since its founding in 2004, Amp the Cause has given more than $11 million to Colorado nonprofits.
Website: ampthecause.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.