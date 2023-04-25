CENTRAL CITY OPERA
Central City
News: Denver Museum of Nature and Science was the setting April 21 for the annual Theatre of Dreams Gala, a fundraising dinner and preview of the Central City Opera’s 91st Summer Festival.
It also was the occasion to salute Nancy Parker, who has been one of the opera company’s most dedicated supporters.
“Nancy has been a driving force of the Central City Opera for over 40 years,” noted Heather Miller, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for UMB Financial Corp. And co-chair, with Roopesh Aggarwal, senior director of investor relations at Excel Energy, of the opera’s board of directors.
“She took me under her wing when I joined the (opera) board and quickly let me know who’s the boss,” Miller said.
Parker’s leadership roles with the opera include serving as both president and chairman of the board and as secretary/treasurer of its endowment fund board. She also was president of the Central City Opera Guild in 1986-87, was the founder of Planting Day, where volunteers prepare for the Summer Festival’s opening by day planting flowers in and around the Teller House Garden adjacent to the historic Central City Opera House. Parker also has had important roles in preserving the historic properties that the opera owns in Central City.
Scott Finlay, the opera’s director of development, described Parker as “The star in our crown,” noting that one of her greatest accomplishments was the hiring of Pat Pearce, who in his 26 years as general and artistic director “Pulled us out of the fire several times.” Pearce joined the opera in 1996 and left in 2022 to return to his hometown of Mobile, Ala.
Pamela Pantos became Central City Opera’s president and chief executive officer in February, 2022.
Susan Stiff, who Parker had recruited to join the guild some 30 years ago, chaired the Theatre of Dreams Gala with help from a 19-member committee that included Pam Bansbach, who with her husband, Dutch, is sponsoring Summer Festival performances of “Kiss Me, Kate;” Barbara Ferguson, founding president of the Central City Opera Guild; past president Louise Atkinson; and current president Nancy Hemming.
The evening’s entertainment was provided by soprano Emily Brockway, mezzo-soprano Jennifer DeDominici and baritone Alex DeSocio who performed opera excerpts and Broadway tunes with piano accompaniment by Jeremy Reger.
The 230 guests included:
- Pete and Marilyn Coors
- Board members Newell Grant, Anne McGonagle and Sonny Wiegand;
- Honorary board members Phoebe Smedley and George Ann Victor, with her daughter, Kimberly Neckers, who will chair the Central City Flower Girl presentation in 2024
- Sarah Woods from the sponsoring El Pomar Foundation
- Brian Weldon, First West Trust market president/Cherry Creek
- Sisters Johanna Kelly and Maureen Barker, whose late father, John Fleming Kelly, was the Flower Girls’ master of ceremonies for decades
- Nancy Lake Benson with daughter Ann Benson Reidy
About the organization: The Central City Opera, founded in 1932, is the nation’s fifth-oldest opera company. Its annual Summer Festival takes place in a magnificently restored opera house built in 1878 for the Cornish miners who came to mine for gold in one of Colorado’s first mining towns.
Website: centralcityopera.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
