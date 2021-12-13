Y/OUR DENVER PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION
News: A stunning exterior view of Denver Museum of Nature and Science at night, shot by Alan Ford, has been named Best in Show at the 2021 Y/OUR Denver Photography Competition.
For the competition sponsored by the Denver Architecture Foundation and the Colorado Photographic Arts Center, photographers of all skill levels were asked to find and photograph their favorite areas of Denver with a focus on the city’s vast and unique architecture.
There were 216 entries, from which 30 finalists and the eventual winners were chosen. Samantha Johnston, executive director and curator of the Colorado Photographic Arts Center was the competition’s juror.
Other prizes went to Joshua Palmeri, whose “Balconize” won for best exterior photograph; Nancy Bratton, whose “Swirl” received Best Interior honors; and Risa Friedman, whose “Turntable Studios” was chosen for Best Details.
These images and more are being displayed on the Denver Architecture Foundation and the Colorado Photographic Arts Center websites through Feb. 28.
About the organizations: The Denver Architecture Foundation inspires people to explore Denver, experience the importance of design to quality of life and envision an exceptional future for Denver.
The Colorado Photographic Arts Center was founded in 1963 and is a nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to the art of photography through exhibitions, education and community outreach. Each year, COAC presents between seven and 10 exhibitions highlighting contemporary works by emerging and established artists from around the world. It is considered a central hub for Colorado’s photographic community, offering a year-round schedule of classes, workshops and events. Its gallery at 1070 Bannock St. is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Websites: denverarthitecture.org; cpacphoto.org
