COLORADO SYMPHONY
Denver
News: An event almost three years in the making takes place March 30 when the Colorado Symphony celebrates Denver dance legend Cleo Parker Robinson and the 52nd anniversary of her acclaimed company.
Cleo is the founder, namesake, artistic director, choreographer and visionary for Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which for over a half-century has delighted audiences around the world -- and at its home base, the former Shorter A.M.E. Church, 119 Park Avenue West, in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.
The March 30 collaboration begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble performing with the symphony to excerpts from “Carmen,” “Aida,” “Firebird” and “Porgy and Bess.”
Tickets range from $15 to $98 and can be purchased by visiting the symphony website, coloradosymphony.org
In May, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance will host its own anniversary celebration: “Legacy,” three days of performances featuring legacy works by modern dance masters Talley Beatty and Katherine Dunham, and new works by Avree Walker and the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.
Further information about this event can be found by visiting cleoparkerdance.org
About the organization: Established in 1989 as the successor to the Denver Symphony Orchestra, the nonprofit Colorado Symphony is the region’s only full-time professional orchestra committed to artistic excellence and ensuring the future of live symphonic music. The symphony is based at Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Center, performing there and throughout the Front Range. It also hosts education and outreach programs, along with masterworks, pops, holiday, family and other specialty concerts.
Website: coloradosymphony.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.