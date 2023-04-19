DENVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Whether it was accidental or intentional, selecting “A World of Possibilities” as the theme for the 2023 Achieve Gala could not have been a more perfect choice.
From remarks by the husband-and-wife team that chaired this fundraiser for the Denver Public Schools Foundation -- Dr. Shandra Wilson, chief of surgery at Littleton Adventist Hospital, and George Sparks, president and chief executive officer of Denver Museum of Nature and Science – to an emotional address by foundation chief Richard Tagle, the 1,000 guests departed this April 18 dinner held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center with a sense of optimism -- a reason to believe that by working together and spreading encouragement, acceptance and understanding these trying times can be overcome.
Tagle, who hails from the Philippines and arrived in Denver via San Francisco to accept the foundation’s top job a year ago, acknowledged that declining enrollment, staff burnout and the two tragic incidents at East High School weigh heavily on so many minds. But, he said, “The only way we can get over this is by working together. To the students, I know the fear, the rage, the anger. I know you feel like nothing is happening, but know that this community is desperate to help ... to face every crisis and to lift everyone up together.”
In a statement included in the souvenir journal, the gala chairs noted that “This is a pivotal time in our country and education, where the safety, wellbeing, physical and mental health of our students is at the forefront, perhaps more than ever before. What does providing students (with) ‘A World of Possibilities’ mean? To us it means opening doors that might have remained closed and creating spaces where everyone belongs and has a fair chance at success.”
The Achieve Gala also was the occasion to salute Jeanne Saunders, owner of Saunders Financial, a past chair of the gala and a nine-year member of the foundation board. She is concluding her term as board chair and will be succeeded by Carmon Hicks, executive vice president at Jones Lang LaSalle.
Net income had not been determined at press time, but the special appeal alone brought in some $200,000.
Key figures among the attendees:
- Denver Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Alex Marrero;
- Gala emcee Grace Yose, a South High School senior who was born to Sudanese parents in a refugee camp in Kenya;
- Twins Elias and Elijah Goss, East High School seniors and two-time state champions in speech and debate who received a standing ovation after reciting “I Am,” a poem they had written;
- Keynote speaker Adrian Juarez, who had dropped out of school during his sophomore year but has found education more tailored to his needs after enrolling in Respect Academy, a DPS pathways school where he is a graduating senior;
- State Sens. James Coleman and Chris Hansen
- Denver Mmyoral candidate Mike Johnston, a member of the Metropolitan State University of Denver board of trustees;
- Denver City Councilman Paul Kashmann;
- Former Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, who is now Denver Health’s chief executive officer;
- Elaine Gantz Berman, whose service to children includes eight years as a member of the state Board of Education and eight years on the Denver Public Schools Board of Education, including four as its president;
- Kwame Spearman, a former Denver mayoral candidate and member of the DPS Foundation board;
- Brook Griese, a member of the DPS Foundation board and wife of Brian Griese, quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers;
- Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado;
- The Denver Zoo’s president/CEO, Bert Vescolani;
- Christine Benero, president/CEO of Mile High United Way;
- Malik Robinson, executive director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance;
- Murugan Palani, director of business diversity and outreach for the Denver Public Schools;
- Debbi Blair-Minter, whose career in education included serving as principal of the Omar D. Blair Charter School, which was named for her late father, a Tuskegee Airman and the first Black to serve as president of the Denver Board of Education;
- Dan Galemba, director of revenue, strategy and operations for Presenting Sponsor DaVita.
About the organization: The Denver Public Schools Foundation is the strategic fundraising partner for the Denver Public Schools, believing that when students thrive, the city thrives and that by investing in DPS students and inspiring confidence in the promise of public education, every student will graduate ready to lead a successful life.
Website: DPSFoundation.org
