THE GUILD OF THE CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION
Denver
News: A new venue, a new master of ceremonies and a fashion first helped propel the 2023 Spring Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show to a profit that exceeded expectations.
The March 31 event, chaired by sisters-in-law Lori Finch and Carol Hamer and hosted by The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, raised $425,000 from ticket sales, sponsorships, live and silent auctions and a special appeal. The goal had been to match or top last year’s $419,000.
Finch, who had chaired the event twice before and served as president of The Guild in 2022, expressed her gratitude to the 600 guests by pointing out that diabetes “Isn’t going away today or tomorrow, and that’s why your support is so important.”
She also praised the Marvin and Barbara Davis family for having founded the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes when Dana, the youngest of their five children, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 7 years old. Dana Davis now serves as executive director of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, the fundraising and awareness-building arm of the Barbara Davis Center.
“Because of Dana and her family, no one with diabetes needs to feel alone,” Finch said.
This marked the first year that the Spring Brass Ring Luncheon & Fashion Show has been held at the newly remodeled Sheraton Denver Downtown. It also was the first year that CBS Colorado News anchor Michael Spencer has served as master of ceremonies and the first time in its history that Club Monaco has staged a fashion show. Founded in 1985, Club Monaco offers “accessible luxury” clothing for men and women. A new collection is launched each season, with pieces available at 165 locations around the world or by visiting clubmonaco.com
Thirty-five looks from Club Monaco’s 2023 spring collection were included in the show produced by Charlie Price, with Gina Comminello and her team from The Look Salon & Med Spa doing the hair and makeup for models from the Donna Baldwin agency.
Eva Schoonmaker was the fundraiser’s Presenting Sponsor. Boomi, the MacMillan Family and the MDC/Richmond American Homes Foundation were the Premier Sponsors.
Among the guests:
Angel sponsors Steve, Shelley, Lynnie and Kenny Lucas, who also kicked off the special appeal with a $50,000 donation
Additional Angel Sponsors Lisa Corley, Sharon Magness Blake and Harold and Diane Smethills
Sunny Brownstein, who with her husband, Norm, co-founder of the powerhouse law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, is a longtime friend of the Davis family and supporter of the Barbara Davis Center
Leigh Sullivan and her aunt, Mary Leprino, founders of Pepper’s Senior Dog Sanctuary
Michael and Robert Slover, son and grandson of the late Dr. Robert Slover, a pediatric endocrinologist and diabetes specialist known for his compassion and commitment to the highest level of patient care at the Barbara Davis Center. In Dr. Slover’s honor, 26 “Slover’s Heroes,” young type 1 diabetes patients, were introduced at the fashion show’s start
Ellie White, a member of The Silhouettes, a shadow dance troupe from Colorado that was first runner-up on Season 6 of America’s Got Talent. Ellie lives with type 1 diabetes and Wolfram syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, and used her time on America’s Got Talent to bring attention to both.
Realtors Edie Marks and Victoria Gartelos
Former guild presidents Helen Hanks, Diane Sweat, Gail Johnson, Judy McNeil, Gina Abou-Jaoude, and Barb Oberfeld
About the organization: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation, established in 1977, is dedicated solely to the support of diabetes research and providing the best possible clinical and educational programs for people with diabetes. It does so by raising money for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, where thousands of patients with type 1 diabetes receive the finest diabetes care available.
Website: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org
