News: Gov. Jared Polis was the featured speaker when the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus launched its Spread the Joy Campaign, a key element in the museum’s 50th anniversary celebration.
In it, museum supporters are being asked to complete 50 acts that bring joy to others. Suggestions include wearing a smile, calling a family member you care about, sharing your umbrella in the rain, playing with someone who is playing by themselves, leaving tennis balls at the dog park or making a thank-you card for your teacher.
Polis read a proclamation that declared May 9, 2023, Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus Day. The date is significant because it was on May 9, 1973, that the museum’s articles of incorporation were awarded. He also addressed the importance of early childhood education, and how institutions like the Children’s Museum play an important role in providing life and play experiences they might not otherwise experience.
Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, echoed the governor’s emphasis on the importance of learning through play and parent-child interaction. She also thanked Yankovich for his work in growing the museum and Cyndi Kahn, one of the museum’s founders, for her foresight in establishing what has become a valuable community asset.
Kahn described what the museum was like in its infancy and congratulated Yankovich for developing such new elements as Adventure Forest, a 500-foot adventure course and immersive art installation, and the soon-to-open Bloom, a playful space for early learners.
Kahn also acknowledged the support that the late U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder gave. Schroeder opened her Denver office for meetings where parents, educators and other professionals who wanted to create this interactive cultural and educational institution for children and their families could hold their planning sessions and make free long-distance phone calls to other museums across the country.
The museum’s golden date also will be celebrated at the Sept. 8 Birthday Bash.
About the organization: The mission of the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus is to create extraordinary experiences that champion the wonder and joy of childhood. “Our target ages are newborn through 8 years old, but everyone can have a good time at the museum,” according to a statement on its website. “Our exhibits are hands-on, interactive and totally one of a kind.” The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, on a first-come basis. Admission is free for members, City Pass holders and those under age 1; 1-year-olds are admitted for $15 while those between the ages of 2 and 59 pay $17. Anyone over age 60 pays $15.
