ROCKY MOUNTAIN NAACP
Colorado, Montana, Wyoming
News: “A Winter Wonderland of Networking” on Dec. 1 launches the state convention for Rocky Mountain chapter of the NAACP. The three-day event will be attended by NAACP members in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana and includes classes, workshops and remarks by politicians, community leaders and NAACP senior executives.
The networking event will be held at Agave Shore, 2736 Welton St., Denver, and includes DJ music, food, drinks and holiday cheer. Admission is free for convention registrants.
The classes and workshops take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Marriott Denver Tech Center. Speakers will be:
- Haroun Cowans, founder and managing principal of Goshen Development and associate pastor of Church in the City/Beth Abraham
- Mark Pace, president-owner of Elite CPR, LLC and loan modification counselor for Urban Lending Solutions
- NAACP senior executives Roger Jackson, Wisdom Cole and Quincy Bates
On Dec. 3, the NAACP Aurora Branch Youth Council hosts Lunch-n-Learn, a session devoted to advising young people on how to budget and save, do budget worksheets and learn about financial aid opportunities. It runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community College of Aurora CentreTech Parkway campus; to register for this free event, email tashiad6@aol.com
The convention concludes on Dec. 3 with the President’s Appreciation Dinner, a $100-per-ticket soiree hosted by state president Portia Prescott.
She will deliver remarks during the meal, as will Colorado State Rep. Naquetta Ricks; Thomas Mayes, senior pastor at Living Waters Christian Center Church in Aurora; Rashad Younger, president of Younger Enterprise Services and managing.
director of Wealth Strategies; and Roger Jackson, the NAACP’s chief of field, membership and units. Tickets can be purchased by visiting venuepilot.co/events/65080/orders/new
About the organization: The NAACP was founded in 1909 with the mission to ensure political, educational, social and economic equality for all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
Website: rmnaacp.org
