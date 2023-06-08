NO BARRIERS
Fort Collins
News: Pat Murray has been named executive director of No Barriers, a Fort Collins-based organization co-founded by Erik Weihenmayer, who is perhaps best known for being the first blind person to summit Mount Everest.
Murray comes to No Barriers from Washington, where he had leadership roles with the YMCA of Greater Seattle and the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County.
"Pat's passion for fundraising and working with underserved communities makes him uniquely qualified to serve No Barriers," Weihenmayer said. "He's an exceptional people leader and will be an incredible asset to our No Barriers movement."
Murray assumed his new role on June 5 and will move his family to Colorado in August.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Asheville, Murray said he is "Beyond excited to be joining this collective team of leaders and honored by the opportunity to progress the mission of No Barriers."
About the organization: For 20 years, No Barriers has been dedicated to helping people of all abilities find hope, optimism and resiliency for the future. No Barriers empowers people from all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose and give back to the world.
Website: nobarriersusa.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.