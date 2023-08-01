CLOTHES TO KIDS
Denver
News: Valerie Lunka, who for the past four years has served as executive director of Clothes To Kids Denver, has announced her intent to step down and resume her former post as development director of the nonprofit that gives Denver-area children from low-income or in-crisis families a better start in school by providing them with appropriate clothing.
“This transition will help me be more available to my own family, including my handsome new grandson,” Lunka says of her desire to switch jobs. Lunka joined Clothes To Kids in 2014 and has nothing but praise for the organization that lets young “shoppers” from preschool through grade 12, or those working toward a GED, select school wardrobes from new, or very gently used, articles of clothing that are in style and donated by individuals, corporations and retailers who support the Clothes To Kids mission.
“The service that we provide to our community is invaluable and the dignified shopping experience that we offer is priceless,” she adds.
A search for Lunka’s successor has begun. Qualified applicants are encouraged to send resumes and a cover letter to board of directors chair Mary Valenti, [email protected].
Lunka also announces that tickets to the ninth edition of Clothes To Kids’ signature fundraiser, the Blue Jeans Bash, are now on sale. The event takes place Sept. 8 at Mile High Station and features live and silent auctions, food, drinks and music. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Clothes To Kids website.
About the organization: Clothes To Kids, 2890 S. Colorado Blvd., Unit M-3, is open by appointment to let youngsters from low-income or in-crisis families select new and quality used clothing so that they can go to school in dressed in outfits that will let them feel comfortable, confident and prepared to thrive. Since its founding in 2008, Clothes To Kids has provided nearly 100,000 school wardrobes. Appointments to shop may be made by calling 720-379-4630. Eligibility guidelines and other information can be found on the Clothes To Kids website.
Website: clothestokidsdenver.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
