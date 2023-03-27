FRIENDS OF NATHAN YIP
Greenwood Village
News: Salmon Mountain, a band featuring the talents of Adam Aijala and Ben Kaufman from Yonder Mountain String Band and Andy Thorn from Leftover Salmon, will headline Nate's Night, an April 26 fundraiser held at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 E. 20th St., Denver.
Bonnie Sims of Big Richard also will perform.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP seating. The concert begins at 9 p.m., but guests are encouraged to arrive early for a silent auction and optional dinner, 100 percent of the proceeds from which are being donated to the Nathan Yip Foundation. A portion of non-alcoholic drink sales also will be donated to the foundation.
The event is hosted by Friends of Nathan Yip and will benefit the work that the Nathan Yip Foundation does on behalf of schools in rural Colorado communities.
The Nathan Yip Foundation was started in 2001 by Linda and Jimmy Yip as a living memorial to their only child, Nathan, who was just 19 when he lost his life in an automobile accident.
About the organization: Friends of Nathan Yip was founded in 2012 by a group of young professionals who had been friends and Kent Denver School classmates of Nathan Yip. In addition to raising money, the group's purpose is to celebrate their late friend's fun-loving spirit and love of music.
Website: nathanyipfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
