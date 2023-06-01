COLORADO PRESERVATION, INC.
Denver
News: June 10 is the deadline to apply for grants aimed at supporting and simulating historic preservation projects in rural communities throughout the state. The grants range from $10,000 to $150,000 and will be issued by Colorado Preservation, Inc.
CPI recently was awarded the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant, allowing CPI to develop a subgrant program that is expected to distribute $612,000 in 2023.
“There is a strong need for encouraging preservation and sparkling revitalization in Colorado’s rural communities where there remains a rich collection of nationally significant buildings in need of additional funding assistance,” said CPI executive director Jennifer Orrigo Charles. “CPI is pleased to provide the subgrant funds that can support private property owners who have significant historic buildings.”
Colorado is one of only 10 states that received funding from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant, she added.
Private property owners, nonprofit organizations and municipalities having a population of 50,000 or less are eligible to apply for the grants. Eligible projects include roof repair/replacement, structural repairs, foundation work, façade restoration or repair, window restoration or repair and door restoration or repair. Examples of façade improvements include removal of non-historical false fronts, repair of character-defining architectural features, masonry maintenance, paint removal from brick and exterior painting.
A grant review committee will evaluate each application, ranking them for funding based on the project description, community impact, urgency of funding, effect on historic preservation ethic and project location.
Additional points will be given to projects tied to properties that are privately owned and projects that are tied to traditionally marginalized and underrepresented individuals or communities, whether it be through a building’s history, current ownership, current use or anticipated future use.
Applications may be submitted online, coloradopreservation.org, or by mail, 1420 Ogden St., Suite 104, Denver CO 80129. They must be received by 5 p.m. June 10.
About the organization: Colorado Preservation, Inc. is Colorado’s only statewide nonprofit historic preservation organization. It promotes historic preservation by providing advocacy, education, outreach and preservation services to all communities and individuals.
Website: coloradopreservation.org
