NATHAN YIP FOUNDATION
Denver
News: The Nathan Yip Foundation has awarded grants totaling $95,000 in the first disbursement from its Rural Colorado Teacher Grant Program.
Executive director Jill Shenkel Henwood said that 49 teachers were the recipients, and that they will use their share of the money to “Create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students and classrooms this year.”
She illustrated the acute need for funding by pointing out how the foundation received 145 proposals totaling more than $300,000.
One of those who received funding is Cindy Riedel, who asked for money to install a microscale chemistry lab in the Cotopaxi school in which she teaches. “Her room,” Henwood noted, “Is the chemistry lab, the biology lab, the physics lab and the seventh-grade science room.”
A microscale chemistry lab kits reduce waste, saves storage and lab bench space, and reduces prep and cleanup time.
Other funding went to:
- Tosha Wise, an artist and teacher at Liberty School in Joes, for the purchase of a kiln that will allow her students to see the magic of clay transformation
- A music teacher who divides her time among numerous Custer County schools who will buy rolling carts to more easily transport her classroom materials
- A classroom in Alamosa that will purchase books that focus on inclusivity
- Supporting English-language learner family nights and bilingual books to encourage family literacy
- Bringing gifted students from Delta County to the Denver metro area to explore museums and career opportunities
- Providing a new speech and language pathologist with materials for research-based speech interventions
- Helping a new science teacher on the eastern Colorado plains acquire hands-on materials for her students in all areas of science
About the organization: Named for the only child of Linda and Jimmy Yip, who lost his life in an automobile accident, the Nathan Yip Foundation works to empower rural Colorado schools and students by providing resources to help close the increasing opportunity and experience gap between education in rural schools and those in more urban areas.
Website: nathanyipfoundation.org
