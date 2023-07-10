CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION
Aurora
News: Registration for the ninth Run for the Ring, a 5K run/walk hosted by the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, is now open. The Aug. 5 event is presented by Diamond Homes and is expected to attract some 500 runners, walking enthusiasts and kids.
Day-of registration begins at 7 a.m. at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, 1775 Aurora Court on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. However, those who sign up online by July 15 will be guaranteed a commemorative T-shirt. The 5K run/walk, along with Kids Zone activities, begins at 8 a.m. A kids fun run follows the 5K awards ceremony.
The 5K run/walk fee is $37 prior to Aug. 2; $40 thereafter. Kids Fun Run entry is $12 prior to Aug. 2 and $15 thereafter. Those choosing not to run or walk, but wish to support the cause, can donate $35 and be a “sleep-in” participant.
The entry fee includes breakfast bites, a timing chip for 5K participants, a race bib, entrance to the Exhibitor Expo and a post-event foam party.
“Run for the Ring is fun for the whole family and gives participants the opportunity to make a difference for people affected by type 1 diabetes,” says Dana Davis, executive director of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.
To register online, or receive additional information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Aurora/RunfortheRing
About the organization: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, a worldwide leader in type 1 diabetes research, patient care and awareness building. The foundation was established in 1977 by Barbara and the late Marvin Davis after their daughter, Dana, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 7. The foundation’s mission is to raise funds to support the Barbara Davis Center’s programs and services.
Website: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
