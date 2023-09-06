TENNYSON CENTER FOR CHILDREN
Denver
News: Conner Smith, recipient of Spotify’s 2022 Artist to Watch designation, will be here Sept. 15 to entertain at the 13th Mile High Q & Brew fundraiser benefiting Tennyson Center for Children.
Smith, 22, is a seasoned veteran of Nashville’s elite songwriting community and is hailed as one of country music’s most hotly anticipated new artists.
In addition to the Spotify recognition, Smith has received similar designations from Amazon Music, CMT Listen Up, MusicRow Next Big Thing and Opry NextStage. CMT has described him as “An unstoppable force to be reckoned with.”
In addition to Smith’s concert, Mile High Q & Brew also features silent and live auctions, specialty cocktails and food from Hesher BBQ.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave. The $130 tickets can be purchased by visiting tennysoncenter.org/events.
About the organization: Tennyson Center for Children opened in 1904 as an orphanage for kids. Over the years it has evolved to support young people and families impacted by neglect, abuse or trauma.
Website: tennysoncenter.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
