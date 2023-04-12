WINGS OVER THE ROCKIES AIR & SPACE MUSEUM
Denver
News: Following a three-year hiatus brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in March reinstated its signature fundraiser, the Spreading Wings Gala, an awards dinner that honored Lockheed Martin for its achievements and advancements in space exploration.
Five hundred people, including Col. Eileen Collins, a former NASA astronaut, attended the event held inside Hangar #1 in what had been part of the former Lowry Air Force Base in Denver.
The award was presented by John Barry, the museum’s president and chief executive officer, and was accepted by Robert Lightfoot, Lockheed Martin’s executive vice president/space.
Barry, a retired major in the U.S. Air Force, is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Prior to joining Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in 2016 he was superintendent of the Aurora Public Schools and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.
About the organization: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum opened in 1997 on the former Lowry Air Force Base in Denver with a mission of inspiring and exciting all people about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future. A second location, the Exploration of Flight campus at Centennial Airport, opened in 2018. This was followed a year later by the opening of Colorado SKIES Academy, an aerospace-focused middle school in Arapahoe County.
Website: wingsmuseum.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
