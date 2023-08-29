DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS
News: For 39 years, Fete des Fleurs has been the party of the late summer fundraising scene. It’s an unbeatable opportunity to dress up and enjoy the Denver Botanic Gardens’ splendor while raising money for DBG’s core programs of children’s education, therapeutic horticulture and urban food initiatives.
Weather-wise, there have been some close calls in the past. But this year, there was no escaping the downpour that reached its peak right at the Aug. 25 event’s 5:30 p.m. start.
And so instead of spending cocktail hour outdoors, the 750 umbrella-toting guests – for the first time in Fete history -- were ushered indoors, to the gardens’ handsome Freyer-Newman Center for pre-dinner libations and hors d’oeuvres.
Thankfully, the storm had abated when it was time for everyone to adjourn to the five sites – including the Romantic gardens, Woodland Mosaic Solarium and the UMB Amphitheater Tent -- where wait staff from Catering by Design was standing by to serve a beef tenderloin dinner.
Lindsay Morton Gaiser, president of Andrisen Morton men’s clothing boutique in Cherry Creek North, and Mareill Kiernan, founder of Rev Food & Bev Consulting, chaired the event that at press time had raised $496,000.
Additional income will continue to flow in as guests and other donors contribute by texting Fete to 41444 through Sept. 5.
During dinner, Mike Imhoff, chair of the DBG board and managing director of Stifel Financial Corp., thanked his fellow trustees for their continued support of the gardens. “We’re fortunate to have a board of trustees like no other,” he said. Imhoff also thanked sponsors that included GH Phipps, Andrisen Morton, Polestar Denver and Xcel Energy for generosity that have “Made many dreams come true.”
Imhoff will be succeeded as board chair by dietician Mary Lee Chin, a DBG trustee since 2011. Chin and her husband, Jim Wagenlander, had just returned from a trip to Mongolia, their first since the COVID-19 pandemic. Wagenlander is Colorado’s honorary consul for Mongolia.
In their message of thanks, co-chairs Gaiser and Kiernan noted that the impact of Fete’s support is far-reaching. It provides resources for growing food and distributing it to partners who work in food deserts and gives transportation and admission opportunities for school groups to visit the gardens as part of their science curriculums. It also enables the gardens’ scientific staff to support plant research around the globe.
Fete des Fleurs is unique, they also said, in that “No other event in town has this backdrop. The magnificent floral displays throughout the York Street campus are the visual representation of connecting people with plants, the DBG’s mission.”
About the organization: Denver Botanic Gardens is considered one of the top five botanic gardens in the nation. The 23-acre York Street location, in the Cheesman Park neighborhood, includes a conservatory, a variety of theme gardens and a sunken amphitheater.
