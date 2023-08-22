DUMB FRIENDS LEAGUE
Denver
News: Merriam-Webster defines “lollapalooza” as something that is extraordinarily impressive or an outstanding example. So when the Dumb Friends League was faced with having to change the name of its signature fundraiser, Lulu’s Barkin’ BBQ, the choice was easy.
It would become LuluPawLooza – a night of extraordinary food, fun and entertainment that honored the event’s founding namesake, Lulu, the much-loved Brussels Griffon who’d been Fred and Jana Bartlit’s faithful companion for well over a decade, and reflected the humanitarian spirit found in those who support the Dumb Friends League and its mission to end pet homelessness and animal suffering.
LuluPawLooza 2023 took place Aug. 19 at the league’s Harmony Equine Center in Franktown, where horses, mules and donkeys – many of whom have been rescued from abusive or neglectful situations – are rehabilitated and put up for adoption.
Before sitting down for a chuckwagon-style dinner from Catering by Design and a performance by the Neil Diamond tribute band, Super Diamond, the 300-plus guests could socialize over cocktails, place silent auction bids and admire, or adopt, one of the adorable dogs and cats featured in the traditional pet parade.
Net income had not been finalized by press time, but indications are it will exceed $400,000, thanks in large part to auctioneers Ken Holzworth and John Clatworthy who coaxed some amazing amounts from folks like Spike Buckley, whose purchases included $20,000 for an eight-course, in-home dining experience catered by chef Kim McKee and served by Dumb Friends League president/CEO Apryl Steele.
Buckley and the Bartlits each contributed $25,000 toward the estimated $300,000 that it will cost the Dumb Friends League to purchase fiber-rich hay for the horses at Harmony Equine Center. Buckley, a self-employed entrepreneur and angel investor, made several other significant donations, including $9,500 to have one of his pets photographed for the cover of the league’s 2024 calendar.
Colorado’s First Gentleman and animal welfare advocate, Marlon Reis, dropped by during the social hour and was welcomed by Apryl Steele, board chair Janice Kercheville and Sue VandeWoude, dean of the Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
About the organization: Since its founding 110 years ago, the Dumb Friends League has worked to end pet homelessness by providing shelter, spay and neuter and adoption services. It also works to prevent and investigate cases of animal neglect and mistreatment and to prevent and alleviate suffering in pets whose caretakers would otherwise be unable to provide care.
Website: ddfl.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
