COLORADO PRESERVATION, INC.
Denver
News: Dr. Max Page, professor of architecture and director of historic preservation initiatives at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, is among those who’ll be delivering keynote addresses at Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s 2023 conference.
The event opens with Page’s address on Feb. 8 and runs through Feb. 10 at the Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel in Boulder. The theme, “Closer to the Heart,” was selected to “celebrate the heart of preservation, the people, partners and funders making a difference in communities throughout Colorado.”
Page’s topic, “Winning a Future for the Historic Preservation Movement We Need,” will lay out his agenda for the future of historic preservation based on his book, "Why Preservation Matters."
He argues preservation has a uniquely powerful role in central projects for building a more just society by promoting an examination of our shared and often difficult histories, showing a pathway toward a more sustainable future and serving as a catalyst for greater economic justice.
Preservation, Page maintains, deserves to be at the center of all these efforts.
Other speakers and their topics are:
- Ira Matt, “Preservation as Perpetuation”
- Laura Dominguez, “Repair, Not Replace: What Memory Keepers in the West Teach Us About Preservation Justice”
- Katherine Darnstadt, “Sleeping Beauties”
- Donovan Rypkema, “Closer to the Heart: How Revealed Preference Analysis Demonstrates the Impacts of Preservation on Communities”
The conference is open to the public, with in-person and livestream registration information available at SavingPlacesConference.org.
In addition to the speakers, conference attendees can participate in sessions that look at how different communities across Colorado, and beyond, define, evaluate, protect, interpret and document Colorado’s irreplaceable historic and cultural resources.
About the organization: Colorado Preservation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that since 1984 has collaborated with leaders in local and county government and nonprofit organizations to preserve our state’s iconic heritage.
Website: ColoradoPreservation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
