News: National Sports Center for the Disabled hosts its 47th Wells Fargo Ski Cup Feb. 24-26 at Winter Park Resort, and the public is invited to observe or take part in the festivities.
The event is the NSCD’s signature fundraiser, bringing in roughly $200,000 annually to support the NSCD’s year-round therapeutic recreation programs for children and adults living with physical, intellectual, emotional and behavioral disabilities.
The Wells Fargo Ski Cup, says NSCD president/CEO Kim Easton, is the longest-running professional ski race in the country and offers something for everyone.
It begins on Feb. 24 with Corporate Challenge qualifying runs and an optional racer clinic where NSCD’s Competition Center coaches offer their advice for achieving a win.
The Corporate Challenge races begin on Feb. 25. There, each corporate team of skiers and snowboarders includes an NSCD Competition Center athlete and whatever prize money the team might win goes to the Competition Center athlete to finance his or her expenses while training to make the next Winter Paralympic team.
Kids get in on the action on Feb. 26 when youngsters between the ages of 5 and 12 race the same course as the professionals and are joined by mascots from Winter Park and the Colorado sports teams in the Kids Snowplow Sprint.
Also that day: the annual AEC Challenge where architects, engineers and contractors race to claim bragging rights, and the World Disabled Invitational where professional athletes from around the world compete for cash prizes in a race that Easton describes as “Unlike any other.”
About the organization: The National Sports Center for the Disabled is a leading provider of adaptive outdoor recreation experiences, committed to helping individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and the broader community to rethink ability. Participants discover a renewed sense of confidence, reignite the pure joy of play and find the motivation to try new things, meet new people and believe in their own abilities. “With industry-leading adaptive equipment, renowned coaches, instructors and volunteers – and unmatched mountain and metro programs – we change the perceptions of athletes of all levels and help them, and the world, #RethinkAbility,” Easton says.
