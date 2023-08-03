WE DON’T WASTE
Denver
News: What founder Arlan Preblud describes as “Exciting plans for the future of the organization and food access” will be revealed on Sept. 7 when We Don’t Waste hosts its signature fundraiser, Fill a Plate for Hunger.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction at ReelWorks Denver (the former EXDO Event Center), 1399 35th St., Denver.
Troy Guard of the TAG Restaurant Group is designing the menu for the multi-course dinner that follows. The food is being prepared by chefs from restaurants that include A5, The Bindery, The Fifth String, Officer’s Club, Perdida and Seoul K-B.B.Q.
CoBank is the presenting sponsor for the event, proceeds from which will go toward continuing and expanding We Don’t Waste’s efforts to recover and distribute nutritious food to Denver community partners and neighbors in need.
“A study by Hunger Free Colorado has found that over 50 percent of Colorado households with children do not have regular access to nutritious foods and one in four adults in Colorado report having to cut back or skip meals because there wasn’t enough money for food,” Preblud says. “We are doing all that we can to change that.”
Tickets for Fill a Plate for Hunger can be purchased by visiting FillaPlate.org
About the organization: We Don’t Waste is a Denver-based nonprofit that collects good food that otherwise would end up in the landfill and distributes it to community-based nonprofit agencies serving children, individuals, veterans, families and those experiencing homelessness. Since 2009, We Don’t Waste has recovered and distributed more than 180 million servings of food to hunger-fighting nonprofits and individuals experiencing food insecurity.
Website: wedontwaste.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.