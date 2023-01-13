AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY
Denver
News: Cancer survivors, their families and a host of metro-area political figures were well-represented at the National Western Stock Show’s Pink Rodeo held Jan. 12 in the Denver Coliseum.
The event was presented by Cigna, whose market lead, Brett Winingham, and regional vice president, Kasia Iwaniczko MacLeod, presented a check for $10,000 to representatives from Colorado chapter of the American Cancer Society. The money is to be used for mammograms, and transportation to them, for those living in rural, underserved parts of the state.
In addition, everyone attending the rodeo was encouraged to donate whatever they can to help fund this life-saving procedure.
Prior to the rodeo, Cigna hosted a VIP reception in the Centennial Room on the third floor of the NWSS Expo Building.
Special guests were Colleen Disher of Castle Rock, a 12-year cancer survivor, and Carmon Hicks, managing director of JLL and an ambassador with Real Men Wear Pink of Colorado, which raises money for the American Cancer Society. Both Disher and Hicks, who said he joined this group to honor the memory of an uncle lost to cancer, have been designated ACS Heroes.
Others at the VIP reception were:
- Mayors Jackie Millet (Lone Tree), Paul Adams (Lakewood) and Jan Kulmann (Thornton)
- Wheat Ridge City Councilwoman Valerie Nosler Beck
- CRL Associates founder Maria Garcia Berry
- Wendy Mitchell, president/CEO of the Aurora Economic Development Council
- Adams County Commissioner Steve O’Dorisio
- J.J. Ament, president/CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and a member of the National Western Stock Show Association board
- Jessica Alizadeh, a real estate attorney and director at the Fairfield and Woods law firm
- Christine Benero, president/CEO of Mile High United Way
- Michelle Lucero, chief administrative officer and general counsel at Children’s Hospital Colorado
- Simone Ross, president/CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce
- Andrea Fulton, the Denver Art Museum’s deputy director and chief strategy officer
- Ruth Rohs, senior vice president of the IMA Financial Group and executive director of the IMA Foundation
- Dave Espinosa, project manager at Mortenson
About the organization: The American Cancer Society offers programs and services, at no cost, to help individuals manage their cancer treatment and recovery and to secure the emotional support they need.
Website: cancer.org/about-us/local/colorado.html
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
Log In
