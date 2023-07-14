VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA
Denver
News: Volunteers of America-Colorado announces that PGA champion golfer Frank Funk will be the special guest at its 20th Legends Golf Tournament, which takes place Aug. 9 at the acclaimed Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia.
Funk turned pro in 1981 and since then has become an eight-time Tour Champ and scored 93 Top 10 finishes.
VOA’s Legends Tournament begins with an Aug. 8 Players Party at Glenmoor Country Club and continues the following day with 18 holes of golf at Sanctuary.
The cost is $6,000 per foursome or $3,000 per twosome.
The golfing fees include includes cart, club service, range balls, on-course snacks and beverages, brunch and a reception and dinner at the Sanctuary clubhouse. Nongolfers can attend the Players Party and/or tournament dinner for $100 per event.
To register, email [email protected]
About the organization: The 126-year-old Volunteers of America-Colorado is a nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need transform their lives. Its 50-plus programs reach over 100,000 Coloradans per year.
Website: voacolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.