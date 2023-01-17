OPERA COLORADO
Denver
News: Opera Colorado’s 40th anniversary season is in full swing, and as patrons anticipate the upcoming performances of Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt” (The Dead City), a “friend-raising” event on Jan. 18 will let them go home with a painting inspired by the opera’s dramatic sets.
The $39-per-ticket event will be at Painting with a Twist, 7134 W. Alaska Drive, across from Bar Louie in the Belmar shopping center. It starts at 6 p.m., but guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to get “uncorked, smocked up and in your seats.”
Those taking part will paint their interpretation of the “Die tote Stadt” sets on a 16x20-inch canvas, which they are free to take home. The sets and costumes for this haunting, psychological drama are new, having been designed for Opera Colorado by Robert Perdziola.
The ticket price does not include beverages, though beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
To register, visit paintingwithatwist.com/studio/denver-lakewood/event/3194501/
About the organization: Opera Colorado was founded in 1981 and produces mainstage performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, along with various in-person and digital initiatives throughout the year. Opera Colorado also reaches 45,000 students and adults annually through statewide education and community programs. It trains the next generation of opera performers through an Artist in Residence Program and is known for debuting new works.
Website: operacolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
