NATIONAL SPORTS CENTER FOR THE DISABLED
Winter Park
News: Five individuals with extensive backgrounds in corporate and civic leadership have joined the board of the National Sports Center for the disabled.
They are:
- Kelsey Bell, vice president/human resources at Arrow Electronics, Inc.
- Joe Johnson, chief executive officer of Quorum Prosthetics
- Andrew Ostrognai, of counsel at Debevoise & Plimpton
- Adrienne Riviera, digital engineering associate director at Raytheon Technologies
- Ruth Rohs, senior vice president/corporate communications at IMA Financial Group and executive director of the IMA Foundation
“Each of these talented individuals brings extensive experience in leadership roles,” said Julie Taulman, the NSCD’s interim president/CEO. “We are grateful to have their strategic guidance that will complement our current board and help continue to grow the mission of the NSCD.”
About the organization: The National Sports Center for the Disabled is a leading provider of adaptive outdoor recreation experiences and is committed to helping individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and the broader community re-think ability. Its goal is to transform lives, families and communities through the power of adaptive innovation, recreation and Colorado’s great outdoors.
Website: nscd.org
