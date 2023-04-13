NATIONAL SPORTS CENTER FOR THE DISABLED
Winter Park
News: Kim Easton, president and chief executive officer for the National Sports Center for the Disabled, on Wednesday announced that she is leaving the post she has held for the past six years.
“It is time for me to move on and for the NSCD to seek new leadership,” she said in a note addressed to her “NSCD family.”
Easton went on to describe her tenure as “Nothing less than incredible, and that is due to all of you. It has been such a privilege to be part of this community.”
She will depart at the end of this month and on May 1 Julie Taulman, the NSCD’s director of business development, will step in as interim CEO, serving until an executive search committee completes its task of finding Easton’s replacement.
In a press release issued by the NSCD, it was noted that Easton “Worked day in and day out to ensure all programs … were running smoothly for the 1,000-plus annual participants that partake in more than 20 adaptive winter and summer sports in the mountains and across the Front Range.
“During her tenure, she helped see the organization through a complete rebrand, celebrated its 50th anniversary, streamlined programming and successfully navigated the NSCD through the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Most recently, the NSCD, under Easton’s leadership, conducted its 47th Wells Fargo Ski Cup which brought in some $300,000 to help fund NSCD programs.
Rich Karlis, a former Denver Bronco and chair of the NSCD board, added: “Kim has always been passionate about the NSCD. She is diligent about finding the right people who can make visions become a reality. We are thankful for her service to the NSCD.”
About the organization: The National Sports Center for the Disabled is a leading provider of adaptive outdoor recreation experiences and is committed to helping individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and the broader community rethink ability. Its “exhilarating” adaptive outdoor experiences help participants make the most of their passion, their talents and their aspirations. They discover a renewed sense of confidence, reignite the pure joy of play and find the motivation to try new things, meet new people and believe in their own abilities.
